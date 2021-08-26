FOOTBALL
Palmer Ridge 49, Pueblo East 14
At Don Breese Stadium: Derek Hester threw touchdown passes to Anthony Costanzo and Ethan Twesme, and rushed for another score, leading the Bears to a 28-0 lead in the first half.
Palmer Ridge’s Cooper Havenar added an interception return for a touchdown.
Costanzo would catch another touchdown pass from Hester in the second half before Nathaniel “Gator” Robinson and Gabe Klein-Bruno capped the scoring with rushing touchdowns.
The Bears (1-0) play Mesa Ridge next week before a rivalry game against Lewis-Palmer in Week 3.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Woodland Park 1
At Lewis-Palmer: The Panthers took the second set 25-23 before Lewis-Palmer took the final two sets 25-17 and 25-16 to pick up its first win of the season. Kendall Burnett, Kiley Gennerman and Hope Esposito had eight kills apiece for the Rangers.
The Classical Academy 3, Vista Ridge 0
At TCA: The Titans used 25-18 wins in the first and third sets to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Ryannah Gagau led Vista Ridge with 11 kills.
Atlas Prep 3, Hanover 0
At Atlas Prep: The Gryphons picked up their first win of the season by holding Hanover to 15 or fewer points in all three sets.
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: The Trojans won the third set 25-12 to complete the sweep and improve to 3-0 on the season.
Widefield 3, Sierra 1
At Widefield: The Gladiators bounced back after dropping the second set by winning the third set 25-23 and the fourth 25-21 to start the season with consecutive wins.
Falcon 3, Canon City 2
BOYS’ SOCCER
Coronado 3, Lewis-Palmer 2, OT
At Coronado: The Cougars and Rangers each scored once in the first half before Coronado scored the winner in overtime. Both teams will take a 1-2 record into their next match.
Pine Creek 2, Legend 1
At Pine Creek: The Eagles scored the only goal of the second half to improve to 1-2 on the season.
Caeden Bishop scored the winner off an assist from Drew Peterson. Will English scored Pine Creek's first goal.
The Classical Academy 5, Canon City 0
At Canon City: The Titans scored four goals in the first half to beat their Colorado Springs Metro League opponent.
Liberty 10, Sand Creek 0
At Sand Creek: The Lancers scored six goals in the first half and cruised to a 2-0 start to the season.
Mesa Ridge 4, Alamosa 0
At Mesa Ridge: Two goals in each half allowed the Grizzlies to pick up their first win of the season.
Mitchell 11, Pueblo East 1
SOFTBALL
Coronado 10, Mesa Ridge 0, 6 inn.
At Mesa Ridge: Baily LaGere went 3 for 4, drove in three runs and scored two to lead the Cougars to a 2-0 start in league play. Addison Pakenham allowed three hits and struck out nine in a six-inning shutout.
Xoie Satterfield singled and drew a pair of walks for Mesa Ridge.
Mullen 11, Cheyenne Mountain 5
At Mullen: Cheyenne Mountain couldn’t keep up after Mullen scored seven of its runs in the first inning, dropping the Red-Tailed Hawks to 2-2 on the season.
Canon City 1, Harrison 0
At Canon City: The Tigers improved to 2-1 via forfeit, according to MaxPreps.