BOYS’ SOCCER

Palmer Ridge 7, Pueblo Centennial 0

At Pueblo Centennial: Drew Boldvich scored 3 of the Bears’ 7 goals, all of which came in the second half of the game. Bryce Foster contributed 3 assists.

Palmer Ridge, seeded 20th, upset the 4A 13th-seeded Bulldogs. The Bears moved on to face No. 4 Denver North on Nov. 3.

Cheyenne Mountain 2, Riverdale Ridge 0

At Cheyenne Mountain: Jonathan Diaz Mendoza was finally able to snap a scoreless tie and wound up with both goals for the 4A No. 7 Red-Tailed Hawks, who advanced to face Grand Junction (10).

Mullen 6, Coronado 0

Vail Mountain 2, St. Mary’s 1

Northfield 9, Mesa Ridge 0

FOOTBALL

Pueblo East 21, Canon City 7

At Canon City: The Tigers (3-6) opened the scoring with a 9-yard pass with about two minutes left in the first quarter, but Canon City never found the end zone again in a loss to the Eagles.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Harrison 3, Sierra 1 (25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 28-26)

Cheyenne Mountain 3, Coronado 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-16)

St. Mary’s 3, Salida 0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-23)

Doherty 3, Air Academy 0

