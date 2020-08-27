BOYS’ TENNIS
Palmer 6, Mesa Ridge 1
At Palmer: Palmer claimed a decisive victory over Mesa Ridge, surrendering just one match to the Grizzlies.
Gabe Hurcomb at No. 1 singles defeated his opponent 6-1, 6-1, while Giles Lewis earned a three-set win at No. 2 singles. Leo Gullickson had a hard-fought loss at No. 3 singles, falling 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Palmer swept its doubles matches as Jacob Puett and Sawyer Tankersley (No. 1 doubles), Aidan Nelson and Isaiah Hendrickson (No. 2 doubles), Joe Van Dyk and Keegan Smith (No. 3 doubles), and Finn Smith and Taka Montez (No. 4 doubles) each claimed two-set victories.
Coronado 6, Cañon City 1
At Coronado: Coronado claimed its first win of the season after sweeping the singles competition paired with a dominant performance by the Cougars’ doubles teams.
Evan Johnson and Seth Enoch nearly swept their opponent, claiming a win at No. 2 doubles by a score of 6-0, 6-3. William White and Cody Ross defeated their No. 3 doubles opponents 6-2, 6-0, while Anirudh Chatari and Joseph Ty Leonard won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 doubles.
Jackson Shaeffer (No. 1 singles), Thomas Stewart (No. 2 singles), and Evan Asino (No. 3 singles) also earned victories in two sets.
Sand Creek 7, Widefield 0
SOFTBALL
Coronado 8, Widefield 4
At Holmes Middle School: Widefield scored four runs in the waning innings of a 4A/3A CSML South game against Coronado, but couldn’t make up the deficit as Coronado won its second-straight league contest.
Kyla Papenfuss led the Cougars (3-1, 3-1) hitting 4-for-4 with four RBIs, while Taiyah Mooney had two hits and two RBIs.
Widefield is still searching for its first win.
Mesa Ridge 16, Woodland Park 6
At Woodland Park Middle School: Mesa Ridge claimed its fourth straight win as the Grizzlies took down Woodland Park in a 4A/3A CSML South victory.
Ariadna Martinez led Mesa Ridge (4-0, 4-0) with four RBIs thanks in part to a pair of doubles. Aubree Krupp hit a home run and knocked in three runs, and Haleigh Orndorff had three RBIs.
Woodland Park’s Sierra Hilgner led the Panthers (3-3, 3-3) with two hits and two RBIs.
BOYS’ GOLF
Mitchell Marauder Invite
At Cherokee Ridge Golf Course: The Classical Academy’s Ben Devolve reigned victorious at the Marauder Invite, scoring an 80 to help TCA to a fourth-place finish.
Cheyenne Mountain took first in the team standings, followed by Falcon and Woodland Park, respectively.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Colby Erdossy and Woodland Park’s Evan Cisneros finished nine-over par to tie for second place, followed by Mesa Ridge’s Jaden Hoffman (+11) and Falcon’s Logan Glaser (+13).
Frederick Classic
At Coyote Creek Golf Course: Cheyenne Mountain earned another invitational title in a dominant performance at the Frederick Classic.
The Indians finished with a team score of 214, 19 strokes ahead second-place Frederick.
Although Cheyenne Mountain didn’t get an individual winner — that title was claimed by Frederick’s Jake Chesler, who scored five-under par — two Indians did finish below par as Campbell Grage and Carter Surofchek each scored three-under par 72.
Grage finished with four birdies, and Surofchek eagled on the final hole of the front nine.
Connor Moberly finished in seventh scoring four-over par and Thomas Herholtz placed 14th (+7).