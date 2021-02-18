BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Evangelical Christian Academy 59, Hanover 31
At Hanover: ECA already held a commanding lead when the Eagles came storming out in the third quarter, outsourcing Hanover 23-9 on the way to a 1A Black Forrest win and their eighth straight victory.
Jared Guest had 20 points for ECA (8-1, 3-0) and Jonah Aragon scored 14. RJ Wagner and Michael Mann scored 10 points each.
Calhan 67, Pikes Peak Christian 55
At Pikes Peak Christian: Calhan took down Pikes Peak Christian in a nonconference game, led by Logan Glaser and Braden Eglinton, who each had a double-double. Glaser finished with 25 points — a career-high, and had 11 rebounds. Eglinton had 21 points and 10 boards. Hunter Gotschall also finished in double figures with 16 points.
The win breaks a four-game losings streak for the Bulldogs (2-4).
Thomas MacLaren 63, Dolores Huerta Prep 35
Canon City 60, Widefield 41
Palmer 59, Harrison 44
Coronado 80, Mesa Ridge 65
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Sand Creek 64, Sierra 53
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek won its third straight after a 4A CSML North battle with Sierra thanks in part to a strong second quarter in which the Scorpions outscored Sierra 15-6.
Sand Creek is 5-4 and 5-2 in league play. Sierra falls to 2-8 and is winless in CSML-North.
Coronado 35, Mesa Ridge 25
Canon City 61, Widefield 46
Evangelical Christian Academy 55, Hanover 31
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Cheyenne Mountain 226, Coronado 79
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain’s Hannah Flis and Christina Matteson had two individual wins in a dominant performance over Coronado.
Flis won the 200 free in 2:02.63 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.82. Matteson claimed the 50 free in 27.22, beating teammate Madeline Strong by just under 0.20 seconds. She also won the 100 back in 1:06.18.
Bethany Slivka had two second-place finishes for Cheyenne Mountain, taking second in the 100 (58.69) and 200 (2:05.16) freestyle races.
Widefield 97, Sierra 50
At Widefield Community Center: Widefield’s Cass Cooper won a pair of events and Sierra’s Mahkellah McClure was a two-time individual winner as Widefield edged Sierra in a Thursday dual meet.
Cooper won the 50 free in 30.88, more than five seconds ahead of the field, and also won the 100 butterfly in 1:21.09.
Sierra’s McClure won the 200 IM in 2:54.14 and claimed the 100 back in 1:13.25 — more than 16 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Sami Price of Widefield. Price also took second in the 50 free behind Cass with a time of 35.90.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Cheyenne Mountain 47, Coronado 30
At Cheyenne Mountain: Coronado won three straight matches by fall from 152 pounds to 170, but Cheyenne Mountain dominated otherwise as the Indians claimed a dual meet win over Coronado.
Patrick Ransom earned a 15-0 technical fall at 120 pounds, and Nicholas Grizales pinned his 126-pound opponent in 3:34 for Cheyenne Mountain. Chase Johnson won a 6-2 decision at 132 and Grant Kunkel earned a first-period pin at 138 pounds. Raife Manjarrez pulled out a close 5-4 win at 145.
Cheyenne Mountain closed out the dual with four straight wins by fall. Soren Herzog pinned his 182-pound opponent in 1:22, and Nico Gagliardi followed with a win in 2:33 at 195 pounds. Jake Boley claimed victory in 1:34 at 220 and his brother Jesse pinned his heavyweight opponent in 1:40.
At 152 pounds Coronado’s Ben Nagel pinned his opponent in 51 seconds for the fastest pin of the day. Luke Smith followed at 160 pounds with a win by fall in 3:13, and Mitchell Nowlan pinned his 170-pound opponent in 1:35.
Coronado also earned a win at 113 pounds with Gabe Williams earning a quick pin in 53 seconds.
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Doherty 30, Douglas County 21
At Doherty: Four Spartan wrestlers won by fall as No. 2 Doherty took down No. 9 Douglas County in a back-and-forth dual.
At 100 pounds Candice Brickell earned a third-period pin in 5:42 and Brittany Self pinned her 111-pound opponent in 3:04. Sarah Savidge had the quickest pin of the day with a win in 48 seconds at 127 pounds. Victoria Guinard won her 136-pound bout with a pin in 2:51.
Nadiya Trujillo pushed her 105-pound match into overtime, but ultimately fell to Ariyanna Orosco of Douglas County 15-13.