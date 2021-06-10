BASEBALL
Coronado 14-16, Widefield 13-13
At Coronado: Coronado swept Widefield in a 4A/5A CSML South doubleheader to end the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
Widefield nearly forced extra innings in Game 1, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, but Coronado was able to walk off with the win.
Widefield freshman Paul Mitchell had three hits and three RBIs, and Braxton Burrows had three hits and batted in two runs in Game 1.
Coronado scored 11 runs in the bottom of the third after Widefield jumped ahead 11-5 in Game 2. Ben Prantl and Burrows led the Gladiators in Game 2 with three RBIs each.
Canon City 9, Woodland Park 7
At Canon City: Woodland Park challenged Canon City late in a 4A/5A CSML South game, scoring six runs between the sixth and seventh innings to come within two. But the Tigers ultimately claimed the win to end a two-game losing skid.
Trace Taranto and Griffin Owens had four hits each for Woodland Park. Taranto had three RBIs and Cameron Chase had two off two hits.
Calhan 10, Crowley County 7
At Crowley County: Logan Glaser was a home run away from hitting for the cycle in a four-hit, five RBI performance where he also struck out eight batters in 6.1 innings on the mound in a nononference win over the Chargers.
Logan Jack, Josh Brecko and Hunter Gotschall had an RBI each. Gotschall hit 3-for-3 and struck out two of three batters faced in .2 innings on the mound.
Colorado Springs Christian 12, James Irwin 0
At Colorado Springs Christian: Ben Washburn allowed one hit through five innings and struck out 11 batters as CSCS took down James Irwin in a 3A/2A Tri-Peaks win to end the regular season on a four-game winning streak.
Washburn also led the Lions at the plate along with Kenton Hudson with three hits and three RBIs each. Ben Thompson had two hits and two RBIs.
Mesa Ridge 12-21, Palmer 10-1
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge claimed a 4A/5A CSML South doubleheader sweep over Palmer to clinch the league title and end the regular season on a 5-0-1 run.
Ryan Tutton had three hits and three RBIs for the Grizzlies and Chris Hinkle had two RBIs in Game 1.
The Grizzlies needed just three innings to close out the doubleheader in Game 2. Mesa Ridge scored six runs in the first, nine in the second and six in the third to close out the season in dominant fashion.
Lamar 11, Manitou Springs 5
Peyton 16, Rye 5
Florence 12, Ellicott 10
Salida 8, St. Mary’s 7
St. Mary’s 15, Ellicott 5
GIRLS’ GOLF
5A Western Regionals
At Indian Tree Golf Course: Liberty sophomore Chloe Haakenson was the lone area qualifier from the 5A Western regionals, tying for 17th after shooting a 94. She moves on to the 5A state tournament later this month.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 15, Pine Creek 3
At Pine Creek: Air Academy ended the regular season on a high note with a 5A South win over Pine Creek.
Grace Lichtenberger scored four goals and had an assist for the Kadets. Madison Chidester and Marguerite Schipfer had three goals each and Emma Martin scored twice.
ThunderRidge 20, Palmer Ridge 4
GIRLS’ SOCCER
St. Mary’s 1, Alamosa 0
At Alamosa: Julia Creech scored for St. Mary’s in the second half and Hannah Jasper had three saves as the Pirates took down Alamosa in nonleague action.
Mesa Ridge 6, Harrison 1
At Mesa Ridge: Grizzly freshman Jamie Williams scored a hat trick in her team’s regular-season finale against Harrison.
Ariana Juvera, Analissia Wise and Auwea Acfalle also scored. Acfalle had two assists and Williams had one.
Canon City 13, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Nine different Tigers scored in another dominant win for Canon City.
Lyndsey French, Aaliyah Guidry, Zoe Kies and Sammi Holt had two goals each while five other players found the back of the net. Macey Burns and Sydney Rowe split time in goal for the team’s seventh shutout win.
The Tigers will try to close out an undefeated regular season on Friday against The Classical Academy.
Thomas MacLaren 3, James Irwin 1
At James Irwin: Annie Brown, Kadence Christensen and Elena Withrow scored in a nonconference win over James Irwin as the Highlanders ended a two-game losing skid.
Pine Creek 5, Discovery Canyon 1
Cheyenne Mountain 1, Air Academy 0
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
Pueblo South 3, Mesa Ridge 1