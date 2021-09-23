BOYS’ SOCCER
Manitou Springs 6, Colorado Springs School 4
At Colorado Springs School: Junior Andrew Rhodes scored four goals for the Mustangs.
Sophomore Evan Yount added a goal and an assist for Manitou Springs, while senior Sean Lowe set up two goals.
Mesa Ridge 5, Falcon 2
At Falcon: The Grizzlies improved to 3-6 with the win.
Sierra 8, Pueblo East 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Pine Creek 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Pine Creek: The Eagles won each set by at least seven points in the sweep.
Olivia Moffett dished out 20 assists for Pine Creek with Allie Dorman (9), Courtney Pendleton (7) and Sam Barnes (6) leading the Eagles in kills.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Doherty 2
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers won the decisive fifth set, 16-14, after dropping two of the first three sets.
Kendall Burnett and Kiley Gennerman led Lewis-Palmer with 12 kills apiece. Amya Speller added five solo blocks for the Rangers.
Palmer Ridge 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears (10-1) completed the sweep with 25-18 wins in the second and third sets.
Madison Wilson led Palmer Ridge with 10 kills, while Corrie Anderson added nine for Palmer Ridge. Sophomore Emily Klahn served 13 aces for the Bears, according to MaxPreps.
Manitou Springs 3, Florence 0
At Florence: The Mustangs (8-3) won the first and third sets by matching 25-7 scores.
Junior Lily Glass recorded nine service aces for Manitou Springs. Avah Armour led the Mustangs with seven kills, while Katy Vance added six.
St. Mary’s 3, The Vanguard School 0
At Vanguard: Hannah Studer led the Pirates (5-3) with 11 assists, while Peyton Priddy recorded 22 assists.
Discovery Canyon 3, Liberty 2
At Liberty: The Thunder dropped the second and third sets before winning the fourth set 25-22 and the fifth 15-12.
Falcon 3, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: Rylee Pitts led the Falcons (9-1) with eight kills, while freshman Taylor Matthews served eight aces.
Hanover 3, Colorado Springs School for the Deaf and the Blind 1
At Hanover: The Bulldogs (0-2) won the first set 25-16 before Hanover took the next three.
Buena Vista 3, Ellicott 1
At Buena Vista: The Thunderhawks (1-7) won the third set 25-23 to avoid a sweep.
FOOTBALL
Elizabeth 61, Fort Lupton 0
At Fort Lupton: The Cardinals brought the running clock into play after scoring 27 points in the first quarter and adding 13 more in the second quarter.
Elizabeth improved to 3-2 on the season.
Frederick 53, Palmer 12
At Palmer: The Terrors dropped to 1-4 at the hands of an unbeaten Frederick team.
SOFTBALL
Widefield 17, Canon City 13
At Canon City: Robyn Foster, Kaley Newman and Bell Narkiewicz each drove in three runs and scored two for the Gladiators. Foster also recorded the win in the circle, striking out seven.
Coronado 16, Harrison 0
At Coronado: The Cougars used a 12-run first inning to improve to 8-0 in league play and 12-8 overall.
Elizabeth 16, Falcon 2
At Falcon: The Cardinals improved to 13-3 on the season and 7-0 in league play.
Sierra 19, Mitchell 2
At Mitchell: The big league win got the Stallions (7-6) over .500 for the season.
BOYS GOLF
Class 5A regional
Rylen Caldwell shot 70, two-under par, and Wes Erling carded a 72 to lead Pine Creek, as the Eagles qualified for the Class 5A state championships for a second consecutive year, according to the Pine Creek athletic department’s Twitter account.