BOYS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 11, Widefield 1
At Mesa Ridge: Mesa Ridge scored nine goals in the first half, and added two more in the second half of a dominant 4A CSML South win over rival Widefield.
Thomas MacLaren 10, Evangelical Christian 0
At Evangelical Christian Academy: Michael Brophy scored a hat trick and had three assists while six other Highlanders scored in a 2A Black Forest win over ECA.
Luke Slater, Joel Shorey and Isaac Montgomery had a goal and an assist each. Kieran McGuire, Matthew Zimmer and Kiefer Hartmann also scored for Thomas MacLaren.
Manitou Springs 5, Lamar 4
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs found redemption from a 2-1 loss to Lamar early in the season with a nonconference win in regulation.
The Mustangs scored four goals in the second half to claim the victory. Isaiah Thomas had two goals, Evan Young and Andrew Rhodes had a goal and an assist each. Sean Lowe also scored for the Mustangs.
Harrison 3, Woodland Park 0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Evangelical Christian Academy 3, Edison 0
At Edison: ECA clinched its fifth straight win in a 1A Black Forest victory over Edison in straight sets, 25-8 25-4, 25-18.
Elana Sutton led the Eagles with seven kills. Maddie Castro had four kills and three blocks and Sydney Hood had four aces.
Manitou Springs 3, Salida 0
At Manitou Springs: After a close 25-22 win over Salida in Set 1, Manitou Springs settled in to defeat the Spartans 25-12, 25-13 in the remaining two sets of a 3A Tri-Peaks match.
Avah Armour had 10 kills and six aces for the Mustangs. Bella Coscetti had six and Katy Vance had five. Vance had three blocks, Coscetti had two and Alexia Vigil had 23 assists.
Coronado 3, Harrison 0
At Harrison: Coronado clinched its ninth straight win to remain undefeated with another victory in straight sets, 25-8, 25-13, 25-22. The Cougars had won all but one match in three, and have lost just one set so far this season.
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Banning Lewis 0
At CSCS: Colorado Springs Christian broke a two-game losing skid with a 3A Tri-Peaks win in straight sets over Banning Lewis Prep 25-9, 25-7, 25-12.
Kayla Merckx had 10 kills for the Lions and Natalie Hamann had six. CSCS racked up 23 total aces, led by Abby Miler with 13. Taylor Boals had five.
Lamar 3, St. Mary’s 0
At St. Mary’s: After a triumphant five-set win over rival CSCS earlier this week, St. Mary’s suffered a 3A Tri-Peaks loss to undefeated Lamar 25-12, 25-11, 25-19.
Jillian Kellick had six kills and four blocks and Kyla Barrett and Emma White had four kills each. Ceanne Smith had four aces, White had three.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Vista Ridge 2
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers clinched their first win of the season in a 5A/4A PPAC battle with Vista Ridge. Lewis-Palmer won the first and second sets 25-14, 25-7 before the Wolves bounced back to win the next two 25-22, 25-21, but L-P closed out the win 15-10 in the fifth set.
Amya Speller had 12 kills to lead the Rangers. Cassidy Werner, Sicily Cade and Hope Esposito had eight kills each. Werner also had five blocks.
Vanguard 3, James Irwin 0
At Vanguard: The Coursers claimed their fifth straight win and handed James Irwin its first loss since March in a 3A Tri-Peaks clash, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18.
Kya’ Willis led the Jaguars with 10 kills, four aces and three blocks.
Falcon 3, Sand Creek 0
Ellicott 3, Florence 1