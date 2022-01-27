GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
Tara Hittle, formerly of Doherty and Valor Christian, is set to become the new head coach of UCCS volleyball.
The former Spartan was part of the program's 2012 state title run in which she was also named the Colorado Coach of the Year. She also played a key role in developed Haleigh Washington, who won a 2021 Gold Medal at the Olympics.
Pepperdine, Duke and Portland State were all stops of Hittle's before making it back to Colorado Springs.
"I am honored and humbled to be coming back to Colorado Springs to lead the UCCS volleyball program," said Hittle in a UCCS release. "I would like to thank Nathan Gibson, Sarah Meier, Heather Sutton and the rest of the search committee for their confidence in me and belief in my vision for the program. I'm inspired by the school's dedication to excellence in all areas and their ambition to continuously improve.
"I cannot wait to get started with the team as we pursue greatness and work toward building a championship culture here at UCCS."
COLORADO COACHES HALL OF FAME
Carl Krug and Dave Adams, both Colorado Springs coaching legends, were announced as new enshrines into the Colorado Coaches Hall of Fame last month.
Adams' induction comes on the heels of his latest title, a 2021 state championship heading the boys' program. It joined his 28 other state titles (now 18 boys', 11 girls') over three decades of leading the Hawks.
The latest title comes, too, in the thralls of a battle with cancer that's sidelined Adams from many activities, but not coaching.
Krug, conversely, made his hay on the court and diamond.
Leading the Mitchell Marauders, Krug was part of 13 season as the helm of the baseball program, going 176-72 in that span with four league titles.
He took on the girls' basketball coaching role soon after, leading the Marauders to four league championships and a 186-65 record across 12 seasons. He finished out his Colorado coaching career at Doherty where he was part of state champions in 1992 and 1995, respectively, and a runner-up finish in 1993.
From 1989-2000 at Doherty, Krug finished with a 223-32 record.
The two standouts join Mike Griebel, Mike O'Dwyer and Jeff Kloster in the 2022 class — the 58th group in the organization's history. A reception and induction ceremony will take place March 26 at the Inverness Hotel.
UCHEALTH CERTIFICATION
Colorado Springs School District 20 has partnered with UCHealth, and with it, several schools have been recently recognized as Safe Sports School Award winners.
The three-year designation was awarded to Air Academy, Discovery Canyon, Liberty, Pine Creek, Rampart and The Classical Academy.
To earn the recognition, each school had to accomplish various safety measures like pre-participation physical exams, an appropriate area to treat and diagnose injured athletes and a development of injury prevention strategies, among others.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Lewis-Palmer 126, Rampart 59
At Lewis-Palmer: Senior Sydney McKenzie set a pool record in the 100-yard breaststroke and freshman Abigail Perry set another in the 500-yard freestyle to lead the Rangers.
The win moved Lewis-Palmer to 4-2 in duals. The battle of the night came in diving where Ranger senior Dahlia Allen edged out sophomore Ivy Buckley, 290.85-280.4. The latter still holds the state lead in 4A with a top score of 514.9.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Salida 43, Banning Lewis Academy 42
Vanguard at Manitou Springs 85, Vanguard 59
Discovery Canyon 42, Doherty 41
St. Mary’s 84, La Junta 55
Air Academy 84, Rampart 44
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Vanguard 51, Manitou Springs 42
At Vanguard: The Coursers are up to number three in the latest CHSAA polls, and extended a near-season-long win streak Thursday.
Vanguard put up 15 points in the first two quarters apiece to pull ahead from Manitou. It marked the ninth consecutive win for the Coursers after dropping their first two games.
Juniors Juliana Garcia and Hailey Blanchard have both averaged double digits — leading Vanguard's potent offense.
Doherty 62, Discovery Canyon 29
At Discovery Canyon: The Spartans pounced early and never looked back.
In the first two quarters, Doherty outscored Discovery Canyon 38-13. The final two stanzas only saw the Thunder tack on 16 more. It's a credit to the Spartans who've outscored opponents 1,1019-709 through 16 games — a span in which they're 13-3 and have won six straight games to open the league slate.
Colorado Springs Christian School 68, Woodland Park 17