BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty 59, Rampart 54
At Rampart: The Liberty Lancers held the Rampart Rams to nine points in the fourth quarter to walk away with a road win.
The Lancers featured three players in double-digit scoring. Jordan McKay paved the way with a double-double, scoring 20 points on 8-14 shooting and securing fourteen rebounds (nine offensive and five defensive). McVay also had four assists and six steals.
Isaha Ballard scored 13 (5-13) and hit three shots from behind the arc (3-8). Will Grantz scored 10 (1-4) and did most of the damage from the free-throw line (8-9).
St. Mary’s 86, The Vanguard School 46
At St. Mary’s: The St. Mary’s Pirates set themselves up for victory with a 31-16 third quarter.
Senior Andon Mindrup had a double-double as he scored 28 points on 11-20 shooting and 6-8 from the line. Mindrup picked up 16 rebounds (12 offensive and four defensive), seven assists, and five steals.
Senior Sam Howery was also a big factor in the Pirates win with 27 points on 12-17 shooting. Howery also grabbed nine rebounds (five offensive and four defensive), seven assists, and six steals. Senior Carson Faber had a double-double as well. Faber scored 11 (4-11) and had 13 rebounds (four offensive and nine defensive). Howery (1-5), Faber (1-5), and Ely Ferrara (2-7) were the only ones to hit from deep.
Lamar 66, James Irwin 53
At James Irwin: The James Irwin Jaguars fought hard but ultimately came up short on Thursday night.
The Jaguars featured two players in double-digit scoring. Junior Logan Werner picked up 11 points (4-6), four rebounds (all defensive), an assist, three steals, and five blocks.
Zack Vickers was the other scorer in double-digits, putting up 11 on 3-4 shooting. Vickers only missed one shot and it was from three-point territory (2-3).
Palmer Ridge 57, Cheyenne Mountain 53
Hanover 44, CSDB 11
Banning Lewis Academy 71, Colorado Springs Christian School 47
Doherty 54, at Vista Ridge 47
Woodland Park 40, Buena Vista 26
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Colorado Springs Christian School 66, Banning Lewis Academy 27
At Colorado Springs Christian: The Colorado Springs Christian Lions only allowed two points in the first and third quarters en route to victory.
The Lions improve to 14-2 overall and 8-2 in league play. After tonight, Colorado Springs Christian now holds a nine-game win streak. Dominating on the defensive end, the Lions have outscored opponents 848-430.
Senior Ashley Lewandowski was the only player to score double digits for the Stallions. Lewandowski scored 10 points and the next highest scorer for Banning Lewis Academy was Briayna Hardiman with eight points. The Stallions drop down to 6-12 overall and 2-8 in league play.
Cheyenne Mountain 45, Palmer Ridge 44
At Palmer Ridge: Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks survived a close game against the Palmer Ridge Bears.
Cheyenne Mountain improved its record to 12-8 overall and 4-6 in league play. The Red-Tailed Hawks have an 8-2 record when on the road this year. Out of its last five games, Cheyenne Mountain is 2-3. The Red-Tailed Hawks are outscoring opponents 1,108-1,002.
The Bears record now stands at 13-8 overall and 5-5 in league play. Palmer Ridge is now 2-3 in its last five games. The Bears are outscoring opponents 1,095-908 this season.
The Classical Academy 64, Manitou Springs 28
Doherty 61, Vista Ridge 16
Vanguard 63, St. Mary’s 56.
Buena Vista 40, Woodland Park 28
Rampart 51, Liberty 50