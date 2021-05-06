BASEBALL
Liberty 12, Grand Junction Central 7
At Grand Junction Central: Cody Read went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and earned the victory with 4 1/3 innings on the mound as Liberty earned the road victory.
Kyle Neefe added a pair of triples among his three hits.
The Warriors (0-1) scored six runs in the fifth after the Lancers (2-0) had vaulted ahead by nine runs.
Vista Ridge 5, Pine Creek 4
At Vista Ridge: Five Vista Ridge players drove in runs as they made an early lead stand.
Pine Creek (0-1) jumped to a 2-0 advantage in the second inning before the Wolves answered with three runs. Vista Ridge added runs in the third and fourth before the Eagles made it tight with two runs in the sixth.
Jace Phillips, Charlie Marcantel, Luke Singleton, Michael Thompson and Owen Glasgow had the RBIs for Vista Ridge (1-1).
Fountain-Fort Carson 13, Palmer Ridge 3
At Palmer Ridge: An eight-run third inning blew the game open for Fountain-Fort Carson (1-1).
Sophomore Austin Reece homered and had two of his team’s three hits in the loss for Palmer Ridge (1-1).
Calhan 8, Burlington 3
At Burlington: Senior Logan Glaser reached twice with hits, walked twice, scored three runs, drove in a pair and earned the victory on the mound for Calhan.
Sophomore Hunter Gotschall had two hits, two RBIs, scored twice and pitched 2 2/3 innings, recording all eight outs via strikeout.
Elizabeth 10, Wheat Ridge 4
At Wheat Ridge: Elizabeth built a 5-1 lead through four innings, then blew it open with four in the fifth.
It was the opener for the Cardinals (1-0). The Farmers dropped to 0-2.
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Rampart 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Sophomore Max O’Neil had four of Cheyenne Mountain’s 14 hits and drove in a team-high three runs.
Rampart (0-1) scored four times in the seventh.
Six of the Indians (2-0) hits went for extra bases, including two doubles from O’Neil and a triple from Adam Jackson.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Air Academy 13, Ralston Valley 6
At Air Academy: Justine Anderson, Madison Chidester and Grace Lichtenberger scored three goals apiece for Air Academy (2-0).
Goaltender Breonna Mason made five saves and allowed just three goals from Ralston Valley (0-1) in 42 minutes.
Denver South 15, Rampart 1
At Rampart: Brianna Jennings scored the lone goal for Rampart (0-2) in its lost to Denver South (2-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
Falcon 2, TCA 2
At Falcon: Regulation and two overtimes weren’t enough to settle a game between Falcon (0-0-1) and The Classical Academy (0-0-1), who played to a tie in the opener for both teams.
CSCS 3, Thomas MacLaren School 0
At Thomas MacLaren School: Colorado Springs Christian School scored a pair of goals in the first half.
The Lions (2-0) have outscored their two opponents 10-1 to open the season.
This was the opener for the Highlanders (0-1).
Mesa Ridge 10, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Mesa Ridge (1-0) opened its season with seven first-half goals as it cruised to victory over district rival Widefield (0-1).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Air Academy 4, Discovery Canyon 3
Palmer Ridge 6, Lewis-Palmer 1
BOYS SWIMMING
Lewis-Palmer 113, Cheyenne Mountain 72