Girls’ Swimming
Lewis-Palmer 183, Cheyenne Mountain 131
At Cheyenne Mountain: Lewis-Palmer seniors Lindsee Newman and Katie McClelland helped the Rangers to a hard-fought PPAC win over Cheyenne Mountain.
Newman won two individual events, highlighted by a dominant performance in the 500 free, where she finished in 5:17.11, more than 27 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Bethany Slivka of Cheyenne Mountain. Newman also touched the wall first in the 200 free ahead of Slivka in 1:59.10. Slivka finished in 2:05.16.
Ranger coach Jackie Smith said she was happy Newman clocked in under two minutes in the 200 free early in the season. With fewer meets and a limited qualifying field due to COVID restrictions, dual meets like Tuesday have become incredibly important for swimmers hoping to qualify for state.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of great swims at dual meets because the girls have to get up and go,” Smith said, “and we are lucky to come swim here (at Cheyenne Mountain) because this pool is one of the faster pools in the area. Against one of the toughest teams in the area and in one of the fastest pools in the area, this was a good time to get after it.”
Katie McClelland won the 100 butterfly in 58 seconds and placed second in the 100 breaststroke in an exciting battle against defending Class 4A breaststroke champion Caroline Bricker. Bricker, a Cheyenne Mountain sophomore, won in 1:03.98 and McClelland touched the wall a second later in 1:04.75.
Bricker was a two-time winner for Cheyenne Mountain with a win in the 200 IM, the event where she holds the 4A state record from 2020. She finished in 1:08.16, followed by Sydney McKenzie of Lewis-Palmer in 2:12.86. McKenzie later won the 100 backstroke in 59.80.
Bricker also helped Cheyenne Mountain to an exciting win in the 200 free relay. Bricker swam the first leg, followed by Ysa Carrell, Christina Matteson and Slivka, and won in 1:45.35 - less than a second ahead of Lewis-Palmer’s Olivia Reichardt, Lissie Artley, Newman and Abby Nelson (1:45.58).
Nelson and Reichart went 1-2 in the 50 free with Nelson leading the way in 25.48, followed by Reichardt in 27.16.
Lewis-Palmer junior Dahlia Allen won the dive competition with a score of 292.05, nearly breaking the Cheyenne Mountain pool record.
Cheyenne Mountain coach Kate Doane said she is proud of her team for posting solid times in a newly intensified dual environment.
“I think they did fantastic,” Doane said. “I think for some of them it was an eye opener, like wow, I did great, and then for some it was like, I have some work to do, but I know I can get there.”
Doane said sophomore Hannah Flis posted two lifetime bests, taking second place in the 100 free (56.09) and 100 back (1:01.76).
Fountain-Fort Carson 135, Widefield 48
At Fountain-Fort Carson: A pair of sophomores and a freshman led Fountain-Fort Carson to victory over Widefield as Katia Neufeld-Barclay, Lindsey Hamilton and Jenna Krieg each won a pair of individual events and helped in relay wins for the Trojans.
Neufeld-Barclay, a sophomore, won the 50 and 100 freestyle in 28.15 and 1:01.81, respectively. Fellow sophomore Hamilton won the 200 and 500 free (2:35.53, 7:05.11) and helped the Trojans claim victory in the 200 free relay (2:00.54).
Freshman Jenna Krieg won the 200 IM in 2:55.05 and the 100 backstroke in 1:18.45, seven seconds ahead of the field. Krieg and Neufeld-Barclay also helped the 200 medley relay to victory in 2:12.15.
Widefield’s Victoria Munzo won the 100 butterfly in 1:23.94.
Pine Creek 117, Palmer 66
At Palmer: Pine Creek’s Samantha Mongillo won a pair of events as Pine Creek took down Palmer in a 5A/4A CSML meet.
Mongillo won the 200 free in 2:10.57 and the 100 butterfly in 1:07.87.
Eagles’ Dom Cos won the 50 free in 28.26, less than a second ahead of Palmer’s Malia Steel, who later won the 500 free in 6:03.44. Cos also helped Pine Creek to a pair of relay wins, swimming the breaststroke in the 200 medley relay and the opening leg of the 400 free.
Palmer’s Katie Lowery placed second in the 200 free just over a second behind Mongillo’s winning time, and claimed first in the 100 free in 1:00.46. She also swam anchor in Palmer’s winning 200 free relay (1:56.19).
Boys’ Basketball
Evangelical Christian 9, Cripple Creek-Victor 9
At Evangelical Christian Academy: Jared Guest Jonah Aragon and RJ Wagner scored 12 points each for ECA in a dominant nonconference win over Cripple Creek-Victor.
Aragon completed a double-double with 11 rebounds and also had five steals for the Eagles (3-1).
Harrison 52, Coronado 46
At Coronado: Harrison jumped off to a hot start, outscoring Coronado by 10 points in the opening quarter. And despite a slow start in the second half, the Panthers clinched a CSML-South win over the Cougars.
Donovan Sterling led Harrison with 12 points and Terence Richey scored 10.
Sand Creek 85, Sierra 59
At Sand Creek: Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola scored more than half of Sierra’s total points, finishing with 30, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Stallions to victory.
Westmoreland-Vendiola finished with a double-double thanks to 13 rebounds and also had three steals. D’Andre Rodriquez scored 12 points for Sierra.
Sand Creek is 3-1.
Peyton 47, Calhan 23
Elizabeth 83, Mitchell 48
Mesa Ridge 71, Widefield 58
Canon City 63, Palmer 43
Falcon 70, The Classical Academy 45
Girls’ Basketball
Mitchell 41, Elizabeth 40
At Mitchell: Mitchell eliminated a small first-half deficit to claim a one-point 4A CMSL-North win.
Aalyviah Smith led the Marauders with 20 points, and Torrai Logan scored 13 to help Mitchell (2-3, 1-1) to its first league win of the season.
Peyton 48, Calhan 32
At Calhan: Freshman Butula Murray led the Panthers with 11 points, and fellow freshman Abbie Nickell, and seniors Baylee Farris and Paige Gowen added eight points each to lead the Panthers to a 2A Black Forrest victory.
Peyton is 1-1. Calhan falls to 1-3.
Coronado 61, Harrison 41
At Harrison: Amyah Moore led Harrison with 19 points and Brianna Kessack added 10 for the Panthers (1-3, 0-2 CSML-South).
Coronado is 4-1 and 2-0 in league play.
Falcon 50, The Classical Academy 47
At The Classical Academy: TCA put together a valiant effort in a fourth-quarter comeback, but fell just short as Falcon remains undefeated.
Billie Fiore led the Falcons with a season-high 22 points and Hannah Burg added 11. Kayla Harkema had seven steals and Fiore had six takeaways.
Canon City 37, Palmer 39
Sand Creek 57, Sierra 43
Boys’ Wrestling
Pine Creek 53, Doherty 25
At Doherty: Pine Creek won seven of its eight matches by fall, with the only outlier being a 18-1 technical fall in 4:56 as 126-pounder Nick Henley claimed a dominant victory.
Sir Israel Pulido needed just 32 seconds to pin his 106-pound opponent, and Logan Noble won at 220 pounds in 1:02. At 113 pounds Isiah Chacon pinned his opponent in 1:23 and Drayga Colonese won his 170-pound bout by fall in 1:38. Mickael Byers (152 pounds, fall 2:33), Trew Keenan (145 pounds, fall 1:57) and Alex Herrera (132 pounds, fall 3:08) each won by fall.
Doherty’s Mateo Arce won his 120-pound match with a pin in 2:46 and Zion Neville earned a 9-1 major decision at 138 pounds. Wraith Reed claimed a 6-3 win at 160 pounds for the Spartans and Jason Rhoten won at 195 pounds with a pin in 3:18.
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Vista Ridge 18
At Vista Ridge: Cheyenne Mountain swept the upper weights in a dual win over Vista Ridge, claiming three of four upper weight matches by fall.
Jake and Jesse Boley won at 220 and 285, respectively with nearly identical times. Jake, however, pinned his opponent one second sooner (1:14) than Jesse (1:15). At 195 pounds Nico Gagliardi pinned his opponent in 1:09.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Grant Kunkel earned a 19-4 tech fall in just 1:57 at 138 pounds, and Nicholas Grizales pinned his 126-pound opponent in just 34 seconds. But his win wasn’t the fastest of the day, with Brennen Feign winning his 120-pound match in 28 seconds. At 113 pounds Dominick Padilla claimed a 7-2 victory for Cheyenne Mountain.
Vista Ridge’s Jamie Snyder won a 6-1 decision at 152 pounds and Max Coddington won by fall in 1:24 at 160. Solomon Arnds won a 4-2 sudden victory at 145 pounds.
The Classical Academy 39, Widefield 34
At Widefield: Widefield dominated the lower weights, and TCA took hold of the upper weights in a close battle, ultimately claimed by the Titans.
AJ Mota won a 14-1 major decision for Widefield at 120 pounds, and Ethan Simon pinned his 126-pound opponent in 1:15. It took just 45 seconds for Jordan Robb to pin his 132-pound opponent and Nate Hoyt won by fall in 3:52 at 138 pounds. At 145 Cameron Muransky earned a third-period pin for a win in 5:02, and Andrew Evans claimed a 160-pound victory for Widefield in 4:22.
TCA’s Brendan Carroll won by fall in 3:24 at 170 pounds and Chris Hinds won his 182-piund bout in 3:22. Aidan Coy pinned his 195-pound opponent in 3:30 and Tanner Eide needed just 1:23 to win his 220-pund match. At 106 pounds, Trent Courtright earned a 6-0 decision for the Titans.
Palmer Ridge 34, Liberty 27