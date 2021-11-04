FOOTBALL
Lewis-Palmer 54, Littleton 6
At Littleton: Lewis-Palmer's season didn't go wholly how it wanted, but a win to end the year sends the seniors away right.
On the road, the Rangers put up 47 points in the first half and didn't allow a score in the second two quarters. A postseason run isn't likely, but the two wins for the group saw them put up a combined 74 points.
Harrison 58, Mitchell 16
At Mitchell: Harrison senior Kahar Briggs had his way Thursday night.
He put up four rushing touchdowns in the Panthers' season-ending win. They finish 3-7 with all three wins coming in the final month of the season. Briggs finalizes his season with seven total touchdowns.
Discovery Canyon 56, Sierra 8
At Discovery Canyon: Two forced safeties was only part of the Thunder damage to close out the year.
Discovery Canyon piled on 40 points in the first half alone, nearly topping its previous season high of 52 in only 24 minutes. The running clock didn't stop the hosts from putting up 56 to top their previous best.
The Thunder will now await the 3A playoff seeding announcements with a 5-4 record and back-to-back wins.
Boys' soccer update
4A
The Classical Academy continues to survive and advance.
No. 19 Niwot was a tough test, but the Titans came through in double overtime with a 2-1 win. The two teams went over 50 minutes without a goal between them. No. 6 Battle Mountain stands in front of No. 3 TCA and a berth in the 4A boys' soccer state semifinal.
For No. 20 Palmer Ridge, the fortunes weren't as bright. No. 4 Denver North shut the Bears out and used a second-half goal to propel itself into a matchup with No. 5 Durango.
No. 6 Fountain Valley, due to being in 2A, is already readying for a showdown in the semifinals with the No. 2 Lotus School of Excellence. The Danes have already upset No. 3 Thomas MacLaren and are looking to advance to the state final on the grounds of UCCS — a stadium right down northbound I-25.