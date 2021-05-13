BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Doherty 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Sophomore Jace Eslinger hit a home run and had four RBIs to lead Cheyenne Mountain to a fourth-straight win in a 4A PPAC victory over Doherty.
Denton Damgaard and Jaxon Siegel had an RBI each and Ben Byers had three hits for Cheyenne. Myers also had six strikeouts in his first win of the season.
Fountain-Fort Carson 5, Air Academy 1
At Air Academy: A pair of home runs helped Fountain-Fort Carson clinch a 4A PPAC win over Air Academy, despite the Kadets’ impressive defensive effort.
Air Academy pitcher Gunnar Nartker struck out 11 batters in 5.2 innings, and allowed just two hits.
Anibal Rivera hit a three-run home run for the Trojans and John Case hit a home run.
Air Academy’s James Wright had two hits and brought in the Kadets’ lone run.
Lewis-Palmer 12, Vista Ridge 2
At Lewis-Palmer: Justin Hudson hit a home run in his fourth consecutive game and Mick Kazlausky also hit a dinger for Lewis-Palmer in a 4A PPAC win over Vista Ridge.
Hudson finished with two hits and three RBIs and Tommy Fiocchi led the Rangers with five RBIs in their fourth straight win. On the mound, Caleb Ralph dealt 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits in six innings of work.
Vista Ridge’s Jace Phillips and Owen Glasgow had the team’s only hits.
Canon City 17, Widefield 2
At Widefield: Five Tigers had multiple RBIs for Canon City in a season-opening 4A/5A CSML South win over the Gladiators.
Cole Simms hit a grand slam for Canon City, and Garrett Bradley, Coletin Renn, Ez Ortega and Dylan O’Rourke had two RBIs each.
Renn fanned five batters through two innings and Brendon Chaves had a strikeout for the Tigers.
Pine Creek 7, Liberty 1
At Liberty: Jaron Gorsch hit a home run for Pine Creek and had five strikeouts in a 4A PPAC win over Liberty.
Jack Hankins had three hits for Pine Creek. Zach Cody was credited with Liberty’s lone hit. Cody and Cody Read had five strikeouts each.
Mesa Ridge 3, Woodland Park 2 (8)
At Woodland Park: Mesa Ridge scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, and brought another across in the eighth to clinch its first win of the season.
Woodland Park’s Parker Taranto had two hits to lead the Panthers.
Evangelical Christian Academy 16, Simla 1
At Evangelical Christian Academy: Dominic Grell, Vito Yacoconi, Matthew Stephenson and Noah Coddington had two RBIs each as ECA downed Simla in a 1A District 2 victory.
Pavel Bernlohr had seven strikeouts in three innings and Coddington fanned three of five batters faced.
Sand Creek 21, Sierra 1
Coronado 15, Palmer 0
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Castle View 15, Pine Creek 4
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Canon City 6, Mesa Ridge 0
At Mesa Ridge: Kyndal West had two goals and four other Tigers scored in a nonconferene win over Mesa Ridge.
Calla Wogaman, Sammi Holt, Emily Burkdoll and Zoe Kies also scored for Canon City and Sydney Rowe earned the shutout in goal.
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Salida 1
At UCCS: Keegan Benningfield, Liana Rollins and Emma Bartha scored for the Lions in a 3A Tri-Peaks West win over Salida, handing the Spartans their first loss of the season all the while remaining undefeated.
Manitou Springs 10, Atlas Prep 0
At Atlas Prep: Madrid Mack scored four goals and Erica Sherwin had two goals and an assist in a dominant 3A Tri-Peaks West win over Atlas Prep. The victory was Manitou’s second 10-0 win of the season.
Woodland Park 10, Harrison 0
At Harrison: Avery Waters had two goals and three assists, while Morgan Berry and Makayla Newcom scored two goals each in a thunderous win over Harrison.
The Classical Academy 3, Sand Creek 0
At TCA: Hope Ahnfeldt scored a hat trick for the Titans and Caity McCartney had two assists as TCA claimed its first win of the season in a 4A CSML North win over Sand Creek.
St. Mary’s 6, James Irwin 1
At James Irwin: Maggie Lappe scored a hat trick and Julia Creech had two goals and two assists in a 3A Tri-Peaks West win over James Irwin. Ashley Wallau also scored for the Pirates and Hannah Jasper had 12 stops in goal.
Rampart 3, Cheyenne Mountain 2
Lewis-Palmer 1, Doherty 0
Pine Creek 12, Vista Ridge 0
Palmer Ridge 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Falcon 6, Elizabeth 1
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Doherty 91, Fountain-Fort Carson 75
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Matthew Kolarik and John Michael Teter won two individual events each for Doherty in dual win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Kolarik won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.72, 15 seconds ahead of the field, and also won the 200 free in 1:56.97 with a 48 second gap ahead of second-place finisher Skylar Galloway.
Teter won the 100 back in 1:00.41 and the 100 free in 52.69. Doherty freshman Luke Flory placed second in the 100 free in 56.24 and won the 200 IM in 2:26.31.
Cheyenne Mountain 113, Air Academy 67
At Cheyenne Mountain: Ethan Carr and Raglan Ward won two events each as Cheyenne Mountain took down Air Academy.
Ward won the 50 free in 21.83 and claimed the 100 breaststroke in 59.60, two seconds ahead of Air Academy’s Dakota Kinder, who won the 200 IM in 2:03.96.
Carr touched the wall first in with 100 free with a two-second gap ahead of second-place finisher, Seth Neider of Air Academy. Car also won the 100 back with a sizable lead, finishing in 56.20, eight seconds ahead of the field.