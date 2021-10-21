FOOTBALL
Thornton 27, Palmer 23
At Palmer: Everything came down to the final minutes for the Terrors.
The two teams combined to score 26 points in the fourth quarter. Thornton had the last laugh, as its 14-10 lead coming into the last stanza finished largely the same. Palmer carries a 1-8 record into its final matchup with Liberty.
Fountain-Fort Carson 30, Pueblo West 10
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Test after test, the Trojans continue to pass.
Fountain-Fort Carson moved to 8-1 Thursday with a win over recently-ranked Pueblo West. It scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Coronado is all that stands before a top finish for the Trojans as they look to make noise in the 4A postseason.
Mesa Ridge 14, Rampart 6
CROSS COUNTRY (BOYS' AND GIRLS')
5A Regionals
Pine Creek walked away with another girls' regional title Thursday after it saw three runners finish in the top-five. The win made it four consecutive years of hardware for the Eagles.
Senior Madelyn Blazo, junior Lauren Boutelle and sophomore Emma Wilhelm finished second, fourth and third, respectively. Senior Natalie Buchanan also had a nice day, finishing ninth.
For the boys, Liberty and Rampart both earned team qualifications after finishing third and fifth, respectively. Fountain-Fort Carson senior Vincent Kipchirchir finished third individually (16:21) to earn the Trojans three points.
Pine Creek (sixth), Doherty (ninth) and Vista Ridge (10th) all finished in the top-10, as well.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Doherty 0
Canon City 3, Harrison 0
Colorado Springs Christian School 3, Buena Vista 0
Woodland Park 3, Mesa Ridge 0
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Air Academy 0
Elizabeth 3, Mitchell 0
Discovery Canyon 3, Pine Creek 2
Lewis-Palmer 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Manitou Springs 3, Vanguard 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
Lamar 5, Manitou Springs 4