Stock football.jpg
LAURA DOMINGUE

FOOTBALL

The season is over, but Fountain-Fort Carson is now rallying around a teammate. 

Junior Myles McClarity, a defensive end for the Trojans, was diagnosed Dec. 3 with Acute T-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He's currently at the Denver Children's Hospital and will undergo treatments for the foreseeable future. 

The community has come together quickly, starting a GoFundMe for the family. In 12 hours, the donation fund had already surpassed $5,000. 

"Nate and Faith Getty will rightfully be by his side," family-friend and GoFundMe organizer, Alyssa Henningsen said of Myles' parents. "They have accrued minimal leave time from their jobs, thus creating a loss of income for their household during this journey. Anyone who knows the Getty family can live to tell how giving and selfless they have been to so many. During this time of need, we want to wrap our arms around them and let them know that in this family, no one fights alone."

The page is continuing to take donations and has surpassed the $8,000 mark. 

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Rampart 56, The Classical Academy 38

Pueblo South 83, Palmer Ridge 34

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Falcon 70, Denver North 46

Pueblo South 58, Harrison 27

Durango 53, Palmer 21

Scott 65, Coronado 19

Manitou Springs 49 Frontier Academy 22

The Classical Academy 65, Vista Ridge 37

Cañon City 51, Moffat County 37

Fountain-Fort Carson 64, Pueblo East 25

Doherty 63, Pueblo West 52

St. Mary’s 79, Liberty 65

ICE HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain 7, Pine Creek 1

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Air Academy 175, Rampart 131

At Air Academy: Air Academy swept the last half of events Thursday to clinch a win. 

From the 100-yard freestyle, all the way through the final 400-yard freestyle relay, the Kadets had a winner, including wins by Lauren Johnson (500-yard freestyle), Jocelyn Jones (100-yard freestyle) and Kaitlyn Vigil (100-yard backstroke). 

Cheyenne Mountain 94, Discovery Canyon 92

At Cheyenne Mountain: It came down to the end of the event, but the Hawks flew a hair higher. 

The 400-yard freestyle relay ended the head-to-head. Cheyenne Mountain's Ysa Carrell, Bethany Slivka, Alex Lombardi and Hannah Flis came through four seconds ahead of the Thunder quartet. In the final four matchups, the two teams split. 

BOYS’ WRESTLING

Cheyenne Mountain 42, Mesa Ridge 31

Cañon City 66, Air Academy 10