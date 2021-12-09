FOOTBALL
The season is over, but Fountain-Fort Carson is now rallying around a teammate.
Junior Myles McClarity, a defensive end for the Trojans, was diagnosed Dec. 3 with Acute T-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He's currently at the Denver Children's Hospital and will undergo treatments for the foreseeable future.
The community has come together quickly, starting a GoFundMe for the family. In 12 hours, the donation fund had already surpassed $5,000.
"Nate and Faith Getty will rightfully be by his side," family-friend and GoFundMe organizer, Alyssa Henningsen said of Myles' parents. "They have accrued minimal leave time from their jobs, thus creating a loss of income for their household during this journey. Anyone who knows the Getty family can live to tell how giving and selfless they have been to so many. During this time of need, we want to wrap our arms around them and let them know that in this family, no one fights alone."
The page is continuing to take donations and has surpassed the $8,000 mark.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Rampart 56, The Classical Academy 38
Pueblo South 83, Palmer Ridge 34
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Falcon 70, Denver North 46
Pueblo South 58, Harrison 27
Durango 53, Palmer 21
Scott 65, Coronado 19
Manitou Springs 49 Frontier Academy 22
The Classical Academy 65, Vista Ridge 37
Cañon City 51, Moffat County 37
Fountain-Fort Carson 64, Pueblo East 25
Doherty 63, Pueblo West 52
St. Mary’s 79, Liberty 65
ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Pine Creek 1
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Air Academy 175, Rampart 131
At Air Academy: Air Academy swept the last half of events Thursday to clinch a win.
From the 100-yard freestyle, all the way through the final 400-yard freestyle relay, the Kadets had a winner, including wins by Lauren Johnson (500-yard freestyle), Jocelyn Jones (100-yard freestyle) and Kaitlyn Vigil (100-yard backstroke).
Cheyenne Mountain 94, Discovery Canyon 92
At Cheyenne Mountain: It came down to the end of the event, but the Hawks flew a hair higher.
The 400-yard freestyle relay ended the head-to-head. Cheyenne Mountain's Ysa Carrell, Bethany Slivka, Alex Lombardi and Hannah Flis came through four seconds ahead of the Thunder quartet. In the final four matchups, the two teams split.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Cheyenne Mountain 42, Mesa Ridge 31
Cañon City 66, Air Academy 10