BOYS’ WRESTLING
Fountain-Fort Carson 38, Vista Ridge 37
At Vista Ridge: A win in the 145-pound matchup clinched a win for the Trojans Thursday. Kaemon Gabaldon pinned Briceson Bjork in the second-to-last match.
Fountain-Fort Carson also got a big, 5-2 decision win with Conner Widhalm topping Oliver Wojciechowski in the 106-pound matchup. The Trojans also received the benefit of two forfeitures early on.
Discovery Canyon 48, Liberty 33
Cheyenne Mountain 50, Lewis-Palmer 29
Palmer Ridge 9, Doherty 6
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 64, Pine Creek 55
At Pine Creek: Juniors Finn Horsfall and Corbin Garver scored 14 apiece en route to the Kadets' latest win.
Five Air Academy scorers finished in double digits, with the team racking up 33 rebounds and 11 steals, too. The Kadets moved to a clean 1-0 in PPAC play with Doherty on the horizon.
Woodland Park 42, Ellicott 39
Pueblo Central 82, Cheyenne Mountain 56
Banning Lewis Academy 57, La Junta 32
Colorado Springs Christian School 46, Manitou Springs 41
Sierra 40, Pueblo East 38
Pueblo South 73, Liberty 35
Salida 83, James Irwin 35
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 57, Pueblo West 55
At Pueblo West: The Eagles couldn't be stopped in the second half, outscoring the Cyclones 33-21 to pull ahead for good.
Pueblo West carried a 10-point lead into halftime, but the Eagles allowed just eight points in the third quarter to make up most of the difference. Pine Creek moved to 8-4 this year, but only 1-0 in league play in the early going.
Vanguard 94, Florence 26
At Vanguard: The Coursers got back on track in grand fashion Thursday.
Vanguard scored a season-high 94 points, topping their previous high of 57 — which came in a win over Ellicott in mid-December. After starting 0-2, the Coursers have gone a perfect 5-0 since, including a 4-0 mark in league play.
Cheyenne Mountain 54, Pueblo Central 33
Colorado Springs Christian 52, Manitou Springs 17
The Classical Academy 57, Rampart 49
Pueblo South 46, Liberty 44
Thomas Jefferson 59, Sierra 29
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Doherty 118. Coronado 62
