BOYS’ SOCCER
Colorado Springs Christian 4, St. Mary’s 1
At Colorado Springs Christian: CSCS had a one-goal lead at halftime and scored three more in the second half for a 3A Tri-Peaks win over St. Mary’s.
Logan Sunday had the Pirates’ lone goal, assisted by Andon Mindrup.
Fountain-Valley 7, Thomas MacLaren School 2
At Fountain Valley: Markus Zeba had two goals, and five other Danes scored as Fountain Valley took down Thomas MacLaren in a 2A Black Forest clash.
Cosmo Castellini, Chase Wallace and Mason Burdett scored a goal each for Fountain Valley. Hugh Sperber had a goal and two assists and Spencer Berv had a goal and an assist.
Vanguard 4, Evangelical Christian Academy 2
At Vanguard: Vanguard scored four goals in the first half, which proved to be enough in a 2A Black Forest win over the Eagles.
Samuel Ross and Michael Kim scored for ECA.
Air Academy 6, Vista Ridge 0
At Air Academy: Jett Neubacher scored twice for Air Academy and four other Kadets scored in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Vista Ridge.
Ryan Ellsworth, Justin Ballard and Josh Granados also scored for Air Academy. Nate Van Keulen had a goal and two assists and Travis Tygart earned his second shutout win in goal.
Palmer Ridge 3, Discovery Canyon 1
At Discovery Canyon: Palmer Ridge held a 3-1 lead over Discovery Canyon at halftime, which proved to be enough to claim the 5A/4A PPAC win over the Thunder.
Drew Boldvich had a pair of goals for the Bears and Mathew Vroom also scored. Bryce Foster, Cameron Brady and Landon McNew had an assist each and sophomore Brayden Johnson had seven saves in goal.
Manitou Springs 1, James Irwin 0
At James Irwin: Luke Donegan scored the lone goal for Manitou Springs in a close 3A Tri-Peaks win over James Irwin.
Spencer McCumber had three stops in goal for his third shutout of the year.
Colorado Springs School 6, Dolores Huerta 3
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Woodland Park 3, Palmer 0
At Palmer: Woodland Park earned a swift 4A/5A CSML South win over Palmer, 25-13, 25-11, 25-13.
Trinity Mcabee had eight kills, and three blcoks. Grace McClintock had six kills and Kyla Wells had five. McClintock, Sydney Roshek and Allie Tring had four aces each.
The Panthers remain undefeated, and have won all but one match in straight sets.
Colorado Springs School 3, Dolores Huerta 0
At Dolores Huerta: The Kodiaks dominated Dolores Huerta in three sets for a 2A Black Forest victory, 25-5, 25-10, 25-11.
Elise Layton led CSS with nine kills and Whitney Richardi had five. Shivley Kerek had a staggering 13 aces. Richardi added six and Alair Ferguson had five. CSS finished with 31 total aces.
The Kodiaks are 3-1.
Harrison 3, Widefield 1
At Harrison: Widefield won the opening set of a 4A/5A CSML South match 25-19, but the Panthers bounced back to win the next three sets 25-11, 25-23, 25-16.
Bailee Melo led Harrison with 12 kills and six aces. Isabel Trujillo and Amyah Moore Allen had nine kills. each.
St. Mary’s 3, La Junta 0
At La Junta: St. Mary’s won its third straight match in a 3A Tri-Peaks win over La Junta 25-15, 25-11, 25-22.
Jillian Kellick led the Pirates with 16 kills and Kyla Barrett had seven. Kellick and Peyton Priddy had three aces each and Priddy had 34 assists.
Evangelical Christian Academy 3, Cripple Creek-Victor 0
At Cripple Creek-Victor: ECA allowed Cripple Creek-Victor to score just 20 points through three sets in a dominant 1A Black Forest win.
The Eagles racked up 30 aces, led by sophomore Kaitlyn Coddington with 12. Sydney Hood had eight aces and five kills and Micah Elpers six aces and four kills.
ECA has started the season 2-0.
Sierra 3, Mitchell 0
Calhan 3, Peyton 0
Manitou Springs 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 1
The Classical Academy 3, Sand Creek 0
Mesa Ridge 3, Canon City 0