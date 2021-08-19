BOYS’ SOCCER
Doherty 2, Coronado 1
At Doherty: Brek Foulk scored once in each half as Doherty (1-0) won a nonconference game against Coronado (0-1).
Broomfield 1, Cheyenne Mountain 0
Centaurus 3, Lewis-Palmer 1
BOYS’ GOLF
Canon City Blossom Invite
At Four Mile Golf Course: For the second straight year, Cheyenne Mountain took the team title at the Canon City Invite on Thursday. Pine Creek and Liberty tied for third, Air Academy was sixth and Palmer seventh. The Classical Academy and Doherty rounded out the top 10.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 6, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears led 4-0 at the half and rolled to a win in the season opener for both teams.
SOFTBALL
Pueblo South 4, Air Academy 3
At Air Academy: The Kadets (1-1) led 3-0 until the top of the sixth inning, when the Colts tied the game before getting the winning run over the plate in the seventh. Pueblo South improved to 2-0.
Conifer 12, Pine Creek 2 (5 innings)
At Conifer: The Eagles moved to 1-1 on the season with a loss to the Lobos (2-0). Brynn Jackson and Avery Dial contributed Pine Creek’s pair of runs.
Liberty 13, Palmer 1 (4 innings)
Pitcher Brianna Lachameier and the Lancers broke through after consecutive losses to start the season. Kelly Steinhauser finished with a team-high three runs and Hailey Pollocks added three RBIs.
Lewis-Palmer 15, The Classical Academy 2 (4 innings)
Arapahoe 13, Vista Ridge 2 (5 innings)
Dolores Huerta 16, James Irwin 14
Elizabeth 2, Roosevelt 0
Pueblo Centennial 14, Widefield 6
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Harrison 0