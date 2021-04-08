GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Woodland Park 3, Canon City 2
At Woodland Park: Woodland Park took a 2-0 lead over Canon City in a 5A/4A CSML South match, but the Tigers bounced back to win the following two to force a fifth set before Woodland Park ultimately clinched the win with a 15-11 fifth-set victory.
The Panthers won the first two sets 25-16, 25-9. Canon City won sets three and four 29-27, 25-20.
Trinity Mcabee led Woodland Park with 15 kills. Grace McClintock had 13, Allie Tring had 12 and Kayla Stimits and Kyra Kidd had 10 each. Sydney Roshek had five aces and McClintock had four, Mcabee had a team-high five blocks and Giana Roskam dished out 60 assists.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain won its sixth straight match in a 5A/4A PPAC sweep of Lewis-Palmer to remain undefeated. The Indians took down L-P 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.
Emma Delich led Cheyenne Mountain with 14 kills and had two aces. Karlee Pinell had nine kills and Sydney Morland had eight. Jessie Duytschaever had three aces and 31 assists.
Lewis-Palmer was led by Hope Esposito with seven kills and Amya Speller had six. Speller and Cassidy Werner had three blocks each.
Discovery Canyon 3, Doherty 1
At Discovery Canyon: Doherty started its 5A/4A PPAC match versus Discovery Canyon with a 25-20 win in the first set, but the Thunder stormed back to win the next three 25-22, 25-9, 25-23.
The Spartans were led by Maxine Esquivel with nine kills and three blocks.
Liberty 3, Air Academy 1
At Air Academy: Liberty earned its fifth straight win in a 5A/4A PPAC clash with Air Academy (25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 25-21).
Air Academy was led by Ellie Hess with 16 kills and Abby Murphy had 11. Brianna Sealy had five blocks and Natalia Lambos had 36 assists.
Evangelical Christian 3, Miami-Yoder 0
At ECA: Evangelical Christian won its fourth straight-set victory over the year in a 1A Black Forest win over Miami-Yoder (25-14, 25-13, 25-11).
Sydney Hood and Maddie Castro had five kills each to lead the Eagles. Anna Castro had four aces while Kaitlyn Coddington and Maddie Castro had three each.
Falcon 3, Sierra 0
Colorado Springs School 3, Atlas Prep 0
The Classical Academy 3, Elizabeth 0
La Junta 3, Ellicott 1
Lamar 3, Colorado Springs Christian 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Thomas MacLaren 4, Colorado Springs School 2
At Thomas MacLaren School: Michael Brophy scored twice and had an assist for Thomas MacLaren to help the Highlanders to a 2A Black Forest win over Colorado Springs School.
Chris Ambuul and Joel Shorey also scored for Thomas MacLaren. Sophomore goalie Jeth Fogg earned the win and had an assist. Sam Montgomery and Jediah Arney had a helper each.
Manitou Springs 4, Salida 0
At Salida: Andrew Rhodes and Evan Yount had two goals each as Manitou Springs took down Salida in a 3A Tri-Peaks shutout.
Yount had one assist while Ethan Beckam and Brian Blake had an assist each. Spencer McCumber had four saves to clinch his fifth shutout of the year.
Canon City 2, Palmer 2 (2 OT)
At Palmer: Canon City scored twice in the second half of a 4A CSML South matchup against Palmer, but couldn’t decide a winner after two overtime periods.
Daniel Rodriguez scored both of Palmer’s goals while Canon City’s Colton Mundy and Trevor Branam each scored for the Tigers.
Atlas Prep 6, Colorado Springs Christian 1
At Colorado Springs Christian School: Jesse Parkinson scored a hat trick and Diego Gomez netted two goals in a dominant 3A Tri-Peaks win over Colorado Springs Christian.
Kiven Dominguez had a goal and two assists and Ivan Valdez stood tall in goal with 12 saves in his fourth win of the season.
Fountain Valley 10, Swallows Charter Academy 0
At Swallows Charter: Four Danes had multiple goals as Fountain Valley clinched its fifth straight win and third consecutive shutout in a 2A Black Forest victory over Swallows Charter Academy.
Carter Gosinski scored a hat trick and had an assist. Hugh Sperber had two goals and an assist. Fletcher Soteres and Theo Lawson scored twice for Fountain Valley. Ocean Morin had a goal and an assist.
Kensei Asai collected his third shutout win with one save.
Coronado 4, Mesa Ridge 2
At Coronado: Coronado’s four first-half goals were enough to lift the Cougars to a 4A CSML South win over Mesa Ridge.