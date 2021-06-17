BOYS’ LACROSSE
Class 4A
No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain 12, No. 8 Vail Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain held nothing back in an all-around dominant performance to shut out No. 8 Vail Mountain in the first round of the 4A state tournament.
Sophomore goalie Matty Kelleher had his best game of the year, coach Mike Paige said, and had seven saves to secure the team’s first shutout of the season.
“Our defense is so wickedly good right now,” Paige said. “Matty had an unbelievable game and all three of our defenders, Carver Ward, Griffin Meyer and Jackson Duytschaever, they just handled themselves really well and they took the thrust out of (Vail’s) offense and brought it back down to us.”
Cheyenne was nearly impossible to stop offensively with eight different goal scorers contributing in the win. Senior Colby Erdossy had three goals and two assists, Vance Maready scored twice and Aidan Hybl had two goals and two assists. Kevin Papa, Zak Paige and Mitchell Lewis had a goal and two assists each.
Cheyenne Mountain has outscored opponents 143-55 in 11 games.
“We just have so many guys you can’t just focus on one or two,” Paige said. “You shut two down and you still have to deal with another four. Defenses have to make some hard choices against us.”
Cheyenne Mountain moves on to face No. 5 Golden in the state semifinals at Engelwood High School on Saturday.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
No. 9 Air Academy 10, No. 8 Grandview 9
At Legacy Stadium: Air Academy clinched a come-from-behind victory over Grandview in the first round of the 5A state tournament.
The Kadets trailed by two at halftime, but quickly scored the first two goals of the second half to tie the game 7-7. A back-and-forth battle ensued with Air Academy holding a 9-8 lead for the latter part of the second half before Grandview tied the game at nine with just under two minutes to play.
But the Kadets were granted a late free shot attempt scored by Maggie Schipfer with 22 seconds remaining to take a 10-9 win over the Wolves. Air Academy moves on to the state quarterfinals to face No. 1 Colorado Academy on Saturday.
No. 5 ThunderRidge 19, No. 12 Palmer Ridge 4
At Shea Stadium: Palmer Ridge fell to ThunderRidge in the second straight game, this time in the first round of the 5A state tournament. The Bears conclude the season at 7-4.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
PPAC Championships
At Cheyenne Mountain: Lewis-Palmer's depth proved to be the winning ticket as the Rangers took home the team title at the PPAC championships with 483 points. Discovery Canyon placed second with 414 points, followed by Cheyenne Mountain with 405.
Lewis-Palmer had just one individual winner, Austin Toland, who won the 50 free in 22.34, but with 10 finishes in the top 4, the Rangers used their depth to clinch the team title.
Toland also placed second in the 100 free in 48.62 behind Cheyenne Mountain’s Ragland Ward, who was a two-time individual winner. Ward won the 100 free in 47.04 and won the 100 breaststroke in 58.19.
Discovery Canyon’s Andrew McGill was a two-time winner, claiming the 200 IM in 1:56.06 and the 100 back in 51.88. McGill also swam the first leg of the winning 200 medley relay (1:37.27) and anchor on the lightning fast 400 free relay (3:14.34), which beat second-place Lewis-Palmer by eight seconds.
Discovery Canyon’s Chance Ricca won the 200 free in 1:45.82, beating teammate Taylor Wagner (1:46) by less than a second. Wagner later beat Ricca in the 500 free with a winning time of 4:50.97. Ricca clocked in at 4:54.05.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Max Roslin finished in second in both the 200 IM (1:59.32) and the 100 butterfly (54.03).
PPAC South Championships
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Palmer boys’ swim & dive team eked out a PPAC South championship, defeating Doherty by just one point in the team standings. The Terrors finished the meet with 333 team points, followed by Doherty with 332 and Fountain-Fort Carson with 279.
Palmer won the 200 medley relay (1:46.56) and the 200 free relay (1:33.46) anchored by Isaac Collins who won two individual races. First the junior won the 50 free in 22.58 and moved on to the 100 free, touching the wall in 48.15 to break a Fountain-Fort Carson pool record of 48.30, set in 2016.
Doherty’s John Michael Teter won two races, winning the 200 free in 1:47.56 with a staggering 14-second gap ahead of the field. He also won the 500 free in 4:55.83, breaking a 2019 pool record.
Matthew Kolarik of Doherty won the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.61 and placed second behind Collins in the 100 free (49.01).
Palmer’s Giles Lewis took second behind Collins in the 50 free (23.18) and won 100 backstroke in 59.54.