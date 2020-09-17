BOYS’ GOLF
Falcon Invitational
At Antler Creek Golf Course: Falcon’s Reese Knox took advantage of competing on his home court with a stunning round to win the Falcon Invitational, finishing 5-under par 72 thanks in part to six straight birdies on the front nine. Two other Falcons finished in the top seven, Logan Glaser (5th, 82) and Brayden Larose (7th, 86) to help Falcon win its own tournament team title.
Knox’s closest competitor was Coronado’s Noah Keller, who finished 1-over, and Lewis-Palmer’s Justin Hudson who scored a 77. Coronado’s Andrew Merz followed in fourth scoring an 80 to help the Cougars take second place.
Lewis-Palmer placed third as a team.
Rye Invitational
At Hollydot Golf Course: St. Mary’s dominated the Rye Invitational for another Tri-Peaks league win thanks to three golfers finishing within one stroke of each other. Luke Calvin and Peter Stinar tied for third shooting a 75, and RJ Davis followed tied for fifth with a 76.
Manitou Springs’ Davis Mack placed 13th with an 85 on the day and teammate Thor Flett tied for 16th with an 88.
SOFTBALL
Coronado 16, Harrison 1
At Holmes Middle School: Ella Leisher hit a three-run home run and was joined by four other Cougars who had multi-RBI performances as Coronado took down Harrison in a 4A/3A CSML South win.
Caitlyn Tilton and Elexys Trijillo had three RBIs each, while Bailey Legere and Kyla Papenfuss knocked in two runs apiece.
Harrison is 2-9 and 1-8 in league play. Coronado (8-3, 6-1) has won four of its last five.
Sand Creek 18, Mitchell 3
At Sand Creek: After allowing three runs in the top of the first, Sand Creek took a commanding lead by scoring 14 runs in the bottom of the inning for the team’s first 4A/3A CSML North win.
Danica Nelson led the Scorpions (4-7, 1-5) with four RBIs and Josephine Rupe added three. Kiera Gray struck out six batters through three innings for the win.
Mitchell’s Sophia Dupris hit a three-run home run for the Marauders (1-7, 1-2) in the first inning.
Elizabeth 11, TCA 0
At The Classical Academy: Elizabeth’s Hanna Espinoza threw a six-inning one-hitter and struck out 11 to help the Cardinals capture their third straight win and remain undefeated in 4A/3A CSML North play.
Espinoza also had two hits and an RBI, but it was Elyssa Bain who led Elizabeth offensively with a pair of home runs and three RBIs. Abby Hayes also hit a dinger and finished with two RBIs. Olivia Holschuh had three hits and batted in two runs.
TCA’s Gaby Cole was the only Titan to register a hit in the shutout. TCA is 4-7 and 1-3 in league play.
James Irwin 12, Dolores Huerta 10
At James Irwin: Natalie Peters led James Irwin, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs as the Jaguars claimed their fourth win in their last five games.
Layla Paet hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Sierra Finn earned the win in the circle with eight strikeouts through seven innings.
Mesa Ridge 20, Palmer 0
At University of Colorado-Colorado Springs: Lucia Quintana threw a three-inning no-hitter and struck out seven along the way as Mesa Ridge dominated Palmer in a 4A/3A CMSL South win.
Isabella Quintana and Sara Tutton led the Grizzlies at the plate with four RBIs each, and Aubree Krupp added three. Cheyenne Walker added two runs. Every Mesa Ridge batter had either a hit or was credited with an RBI in the win.
The Grizzlies are 11-2 and tied for first in CSML south with an 8-1 record.
Cañon City 5, Widefield 4 (8 innings)
At Rouse Park: Cañon City earned a walk-off win after capitalizing on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth to break a two-game losing skid.
Anna Baker led the Tigers (5-7, 4-4 4A/3A CSML South) with two RBIs and Brianna Winford pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.
Widefield was led by Kaley Newman with two hits and two RBIs. Sierra Segura and Hannah Hall also bat in a run for the 5-6 gladiators. Cañon City is 4-4 in CSML South play.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Region 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain holds a firm lead in the Region 6 race with a competitor in every singles finals match Friday.
The Indians had a stunning first day of regional competition with each singles player earning 6-0, 6-0 sweeps in their first match. Robbie Metz (No. 1 singles), Joseph Martensen (No. 2 singles) and Steven Zhou (No. 3 singles) will battle for a region championship Friday.
Cheyenne Mountain’s No. 1 doubles team of Bennett Ziegler and Miles Wagner won 6-1, 6-1, followed by three more 6-0, 6-0 sweeps from the Indian doubles teams. Carver Ward and Miles Hoover (No. 2 doubles), Tyler Blixt and Hank Walsh (No. 3 doubles) and Conner Kofford and Johnson Peng (No. 4 dobles) will compete in finals matches Friday at 10:15 a.m.
Air Academy has athletes in six of seven finals Friday and Sand Creek’s Gavin Hutter eyes a regional title at No. 1 singles. Air Academy finalists include Ben Hellem (No. 2 singles), Noah Hellem (No. 3 singles), Cedric Orton-Urbina and Asher Kiser (No. 1 doubles), Garrett Hayden and Zach Sartain (No. 2 doubles), Lane Horsfall and Kameron Hooker (No. 3 doubles) and Maddox Riewald and Gavin Gallegos (No. 4 doubles) will compete in finals Friday.