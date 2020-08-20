SOFTBALL
Air Academy 2, Pueblo South 0
At Pueblo South: Abby Litchfield played hero, smacking a two-run homer in a pitchers’ duel to give Air Academy the lead it needed to clinch a non-conference win over Pueblo South in its season opener. South was tabbed as the No. 4 team in Class 4 in the CHSAA preseason poll.
“We are pretty excited about this group,” coach Bob Wingett said. “The girls are grinding and they just take care of each other and they’re so good to one another.”
Air Academy’s Brina Baysinger and Pueblo South’s Emily Abraham dished out 15 strikeouts each in the defensive battle, but Wingett said the team adopted the mantra ‘just keep battling’ at the plate — and it paid off.
“They were patient and in the top of the sixth, (Alex Gale) was walked and two batters later, Abby Litchfield hit that home run,” Wingett said.
Baysinger finished with a one-hit shutout in her 2020 debut, while Litchfield led with two hits. Freshman Ava Smith also had a hit for the Kadets (1-0).
Lewis-Palmer 18, TCA 8
BOYS’ GOLF
Cañon City Invitational
At Four Mile Ranch Golf Course: Cheyenne Mountain swept the top two individual places and claimed the team title at the Cañon City Invitational, led by Carter Surofchek, who finished 1-under par 72.
Cheyenne Mountain captain Campbell Grage followed in second, shooting 3-over, followed by Pueblo West’s Adam Whittlef (+4), Noah Wagner (+4) and Pueblo East’s Evan Smith (+5).
Surofchek was +1 coming off the front nine before collecting three birdies and a bogey to finish off his round. Grage, on the other hand, had a meticulously consistent effort on the front nine, in which he birdied his first hole of the day, and parred on the remaining eight holes. He hit a rough patch toward the end of his round, though, with a pair of double bogeys on holes 14 and 16, though he birdied 15 and 18 in an effort to regain ground.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Thomas Herholtz and Connor Moberly placed 10th and 11th, respectively to help the Indians claim the team title.
Coronado’s Noah Keller and Falcon’s Reese Knox tied for sixth (+6). Coronado’s Andrew Merz finished tied for 11th.
Pueblo West took second in the team scores, followed by Coronado in third. Air Academy placed fifth and Fountain-Fort Carson took sixth.
Air Academy’s top finisher was Logan Burwell, who shot +14 to land in a tie for 18th, followed by Fountain-Fort Carson’s top finisher Rutger Dooghan (+15) in 20th.
Woodland Park’s Evan Cisneros shot +13 to tie for 14th.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Lewis-Palmer 5, Vanguard 2
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis Palmer’s Jacom Ackerman (No. 3 singles), and Nos. 2, 3 and 4 doubles teams remain undefeated as the Rangers clinched its third straight win in a non-conference match over Vanguard.
Ackerman defeated Vanguard 6-2, 6-2, while Joel Flinn also had a win at No. 2 singles. Jacob Trowbridge and Jacob Stephens at No. 2 Doubles also remain undefeated after taking down Vanguard 7-5, 6-2. Tayler Hilton and Cole Mooney, and Henry Collins and Clark Olander, are also undefeated this season at Nos. 3 and 4 Doubles, respectively.
Vanguard claimed victory at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles each in three-set victories.