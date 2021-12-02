BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 87, Lakewood 39
At Green Mountain High School: The Kadets got off to a quick start, led 56-16 at halftime and cruised to the semifinals of the Paul Davis Classic.
Five Air Academy players finished with double-digit point totals. Juniors Grant Featherston, Theron Coleman, Finn Horsfall and Corbin Garver and sophomore Noah Hellem made the list.
Air Academy next faces Palmer, 86-37 winner over Battle Mountain.
Lewis-Palmer 89, Aurora Central 44
Green Mountain High School: The Rangers jumped out to a 54-22 lead at the half and more than doubled up the Trojans.
Palmer Ridge 52, Greeley West 40
Riverdale Ridge 65, Cheyenne Mountain 54
Ponderosa 37, Fountain-Fort Carson 32
Pueblo Central 80, The Classical Academy 51
Falcon 76, Berthoud 42
Pueblo South 75, Widefield 47
Montrose 67, Coronado 60
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 74, Vista PEAK Prep 59
At Vista PEAK Prep: The Kadets had just a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Ella Chura and Caitlin Kramer fueled an 8-0 run that allowed Air Academy to close out the Bison.
Palmer Ridge 65, Greeley West 11
At Greeley West: Senior Mia Womack paced the Bears with three 3-pointers and 15 points and Palmer Ridge held Greeley West scoreless in the fourth quarter.
The Classical Academy 49, Canon City 47
Pueblo County 42, Discovery Canyon 38
Mullen 52, Pine Creek 34
Berthoud 61, Falcon 31
Montrose 54, Coronado 45
George Washington 54, Vanguard 49
Mead 64, Lewis-Palmer 51