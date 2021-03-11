The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday the decision to postpone Saturday’s basketball quarterfinal games to Monday in response to the incoming winter storm.
Quarterfinal games will be played on Monday, followed by the semifinals on Wednesday. State championship weekend is still on as scheduled for March 19 and 20 at the Broadmoor World Arena.
“Knowing that the potential for significant snowfall is imminent, we will continue to monitor the impact of the storm in the event an additional postponement is needed. Should that be necessary, we will play Great 8 on Tuesday, March 16, but still have the semifinal games on March 17,” a CHSAA release stated.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
CLASS 5A
No. 2 Regis Jesuit 79, No. 19 Doherty 36
At Regis Jesuit: Regis Jesuit advances to the state quarterfinals to face No. 7 George Washington.
No. 3 Rangeview 70, No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson 61
At Rangeview: The No. 3 Raiders will move on to face No. 11 Rock Canyon, which upset No. 6 Fossil Ridge 78-75.
CLASS 4A
No. 2 Longmont 50, No. 18 Sand Creek 38
At Longmont: Sand Creek surprised No. 2 Longmont, leading the Trojans by five heading into the fourth quarter, but Longmont outscored the Scorpions 26-9 down the stretch for a Sweet 16 win.
Longmont will advance to the Great 8 to face No.7 Pueblo Central.
No. 4 Lewis-Palmer 74, No. 20 D’Evelyn 53
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer waited until the second half to build a lead against D’Evelyn, outscoring the Jaguars 22-8 in the third, and capping the Sweet 16 win with a 24-7 run in the fourth.
Lewis-Palmer moves on to face No. 5 Mead in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 3A
No. 1 St. Mary’s 103, No. 16 Kent Denver 69
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s scored no fewer than 22 points in each quarter of a high-scoring 3A Sweet-16 matchup against Kent Denver. The Pirates had five players finish in double figures, led by Luke Stockelman with 27 points.
Sam Howery had a triple-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists. Max Howery had 19 points, Cyrus Hernandez scored 14 and John Klein added 11.
St. Mary’s will take on No. 8 Englewood in the state quarterfinals.
No. 4 Manitou Springs 69, No. 13 Coal Ridge 47
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs outscored Coal Ridge 32-17 in the first half on the way to a second-round win over Coal Ridge.
The Mustangs move on to play No. 12 Colorado Academy, which upset No. 5 Centauri 71-62.
No. 3 Sterling 51, No. 14 Colorado Springs Christian 34
At Sterling: Sterling moves on to face No. 6 Aspen in the state quarterfinals.
CLASS 2A
No. 3 Peyton 61, No. 14 Meeker 46
At Peyton: Brennen Meyers led Peyton with 30 points and Gibson Gellerman scored 14 as the Panthers clinched a second-round win over Meeker. Gavin Miller led the team with eight rebounds and AJ Lashley had seven assists.
The Panthers will face No. 6 Denver Christian in the state quarterfinals.
CLASS 1A
No. 4 Granada 1, No. 13 Evangelical Christian 0 (Forfeit)
At Granda: Evangelical Christian was forced to forfeit its Sweet 16 game against No. 4 Granada, ending the Eagles’ season with a 10-5 record.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CLASS 5A
No. 10 Arapahoe 46, No. 7 Doherty 43
At Doherty: After Doherty outscored Arapahoe 13-2 in the second quarter, the Warriors came out with a vengeance in the third, outscoring the Spartans 22-1 to take a lead they would never relinquish in a 5A Sweet 16 win.
No. 10 Arapahoe will face No. 2 Regis Jesuit in the state quarterfinals next week.
No. 4 Highlands Ranch 59, No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson 38
At Highlands Ranch: The Highlands Ranch Falcons will play No. 5 Ralston Valley next week in the 5A quarterfinals.
CLASS 4A
No. 4 Mullen 69, No. 13 Canon City 22
At Mullen: The Mustangs move on to face No. 5 Falcon in the state quarterfinals next week.
No. 7 Erie 66, No. 10 Palmer Ridge 38
At Erie: Erie will take on No. 2 Green Mountain in the Great 8.
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Vanguard 47, No. 16 Lamar 26
At Vanguard: Vanguard led by four after the first half, but shifted into a new gear in the second half, outscoring Lamar 29-12 down the stretch.
Vanguard will host No. 8 Brush in the state quarterfinals.
No. 6 Eaton 64, No. 11 St. Mary’s 40
At Eaton: Eaton moves on to face No. 3 Platte Valley in the Great 8.