BASEBALL
Woodland Park 6, Widefield 3
At Widefield: Woodland Park scored four runs in the top of the sixth to overcome a one-run deficit and clinch a 4A/5A CSML South win over Widefield.
Trace Taranto hit a three-run triple and Parker Taranto knocked in an RBI as the Panthers claimed the win off just three hits.
Matthew Lecky struck out eight batters in 4.2 innings of work for Woodland Park, and Cameron Chase fanned four in 2.1 innings of relief.
Widefield was led by Nicholas Towel who hit a two-run double and Tyler Becker collected nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings for the Glads.
Air Academy 13, Liberty 6
At Air Academy: Tied up at six heading to the bottom of the fifth, Air Academy earned a little bit of breathing room with a one-run inning, and tacked on six more runs in the bottom of the sixth to clinch a 4A Pikes Peak win over the Lancers.
Ryder Banks led the Kadets, hitting 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Gunnar Nartker hit a three-run single while Peter Tassler and James Wright had two RBIs each. Nartker struck out 11 batters in five innings.
Doherty 8, Discovery Canyon 4
At Doherty: Griffin Wells had a solid day on the mound, striking out 13 batters in a complete-game effort as Doherty took down Discovery Canyon in a 4A Pikes Peak battle.
Wells, a sophomore, took care of 26 batters with 97 pitches, allowed two home runs and walked one in his third win of the season.
Max Diluzio had two hits, including a home run and finished with three RBIs for Doherty. Cameron Hagan, Logan Spring and Chase Frey had an RBI each.
Vista Ridge 16, Fountain-Fort Carson 11
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Vista Ridge stormed out in the first inning of a 4A Pikes Peak win over Fountain-Fort Carson, scoring 11 runs in the top of the first.
Four Wolves finished with three RBIs led by Sebrone Denson who hit a double and a home run to bat in three runs. Jace Phillips, Luke Singleton and Owen Glasgow had three RBIs each and Zachari Pace had two.
Fountain-Fort Carson chipped away at the deficit, but ran out of time in the bottom of the seventh after scoring four runs to make it a five-run ballgame.
The Trojans were led by Joe Sanchez who hit 3-for-3 with four RBIs and was a double away from hitting for the cycle. Andrew Bailey had four hits and two RBIs.
Canon City 11, Palmer 0
At Palmer: Canon City tossed a one-hitter on the way to a 4A/5A CSML South win over Palmer.
Freshman Adam Jolicoeur had the Terror’s lone hit.
Pine Creek 13, Rampart 7
At Pine Creek: Rampart took a four-run lead in the top of the fourth, but Pine Creek bounced back in a big way, scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the inning on the way to a 4A Pikes Peak victory.
Toby Jones and Nick Sapp had three RBIs each for the Eagles, while Bobby Millhauser and Chris Garcia had two a piece.
Rampart was led by Josh White who hit 3-for-4 including a home run to finish with a team-high four RBIs, and Taylor Dulaney hit a bases-clearing double for three RBIs.
Ellicott 25, Sierra 0 (4 innings)
At Sierra: Ellicott started with a modest four-run lead heading into the third inning before scoring 12 in the top of the third and eight more in the fourth for a shortened nonconference win over Sierra.
Ten different Thunderhawks were credited with RBIs led by Dael Gil with a three-RBI double. Jorge Diaz Alvarado and Michael Overstreet had two RBIs each.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 8, Windsor 2
At Windsor: Cheyenne Mountain shut out Windsor in the second half on the way to a 4A Northern win to remain undefeated in league play.
Vance Maready, Mitchell Lewis and Aidan Hybl scored two goals each while Stefan Dingbaum and Kevin Papa also scored in the win. Hybl also led the team with five ground balls, followed by Zak Paige with four. Paige also had three takeaways.
Sophomore Matthew Kelleher had eight saves in his fourth win.
Littleton 15, Palmer 10
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 7, Cheyenne Mountain 6
At Pine Creek: Down 4-1 at halftime, Cheyenne Mountain scored five goals in the second half, but fell just short of the comeback as Pine Creek claimed its second straight win after an 0-2 start, and first 5A South victory.
Claire Kisielnicki and Hailey Javernick had two goals each for Cheyenne Mountain. Kaya Dyar and Cameron McKerlie had a goal a piece.
Air Academy 14, Rock Canyon 5
At Rock Canyon: Air Academy continues its dominant tear through the regular season, opening 5A South play with a win over Rock Canyon.
Madison Chidester and Marguerite Schipfer had four goals each for the Kadets. Grace Lichtenberger had three goals and two assists, Justine Anderson had a pair of goals and assists, and Abigail Wright also scored for Air Academy.
Sophomore goalie Breonna Mason stopped 11 shots in her fourth win of the year.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Manitou Springs 7, St. Mary’s 0
At St. Mary’s: Erica Sherwin scored a hat trick and had an assist for Manitou Springs as the Mustangs defeated St. Mary’s in a 3A Tri-Peaks rivalry win.
Grace Olson secured the shutout in goal. Sophie Mckeown scored twice, Madrid Mack had a goal and two assists, and Sami Benge-Kulzer also scored for Manitou Springs.
Harrison 6, Widefield 1
At Harrison: Lizbeth Sevilla scored Widefield’s only goal in a 4A CSML South loss to Harrison. The Panthers remain undefeated in league play.
Falcon 10, Sierra 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Cheyenne Mountain 119, Pine Creek 64
At Cheyenne Mountain: Ethan Carr won two individual events for Cheyenne Mountain in a 5A/4A PPAC meet.
Carr won the 200 IM in 2:07.61, just under four seconds ahead of the field. He touched the wall first in the 100 fly in 54.15 with a five-second gap in front of second-place finisher Connor Wilson of Pine Creek (1:00.64).
Pine Creek’s Reid Gilbert tied with Cheyenne Mountain’s Raglan Ward in the 200 free with identical times of 1:48.36, Reid also won the 500 free in 4:59.21 with a 22-second gap ahead of second-place Cardin Nguyen of Cheyenne Mountain. Ward went on to win the 100 free in 49.21.
Air Academy 95, Rampart 80
At Air Academy: Air Academy eked out a 5A/4A PPAC win over Rampart by just 15 points thanks in part to a two-win day by Henry Stockton.
Stockton won the 50 free (24.06) and the 500 free in 5:05.30. Seth Neider won the 100 free in 52.08 for the Kadets and Bo Moss claimed the win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.62, beating teammate Joe Wieland by three seconds.
Rampart’s Seth Shyrock brought home two individual wins with a dominant performance in the 100 back. His winning time of 55.51 was 11 seconds ahead of second-place Ethan Kennedy of Air Academy. Shyrock also won the 200 free in 1:55.20 ahead of teammate Alec Kutsner in second-place (1:55.08).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Discovery Canyon 6, Liberty 1
At Liberty: Liberty’s Abigail Wilson won her No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-0 and Discovery Canyon swept the rest as the Thunder won their second straight match.
Freshman Cosette Gaines won her No. 2 singles match 6-3, 7-5 and sophomore Lannie Wilson won at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles team of Ashleigh Sincock and Caroline Marshal won at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 7-6. Kylee Ellsworth and Varsha Ramesh won at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-1.
Sand Creek 7, Sierra 0