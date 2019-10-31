VOLLEYBALL
Woodland Park 3, Widefield 0
Woodland Park 3, Mesa Ridge 0
Winter weather forced Woodland Park to finish league play with a 4A CSML doubleheader on Halloween night. But the Panthers’ weren’t scared of the challenge -- proven by a pair of league sweeps over Widefield and Mesa Ridge to clinch the program’s first league championship in 27 years according to coach Stacy Roshek.
The Panthers (17-1, 8-0) defeated the Gladiators 25-11, 25-19 before throwing down a statement 25-8 win in the third set. Sarah Garner led the Panthers with nine kills and six blocks, and Grace Mcclintock smacked down seven kills. Allie Tring had seven of the Panthers’ 17 aces.
Woodland Park picked up the offense against Mesa Ridge, smacking down a team total of 42 kills, led by 12 kills from Garner. She was followed by Trinity Mcabee’s nine-kill performance.
Widefield falls to 2-14 and 1-5 in league and Mesa Ridge is 9-10 and 4-4.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Palmer Ridge 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians will enter their home tournament this weekend on a high note after defeating Palmer Ridge in straight sets to finish second in 4A/5A PPAC standings.
Sophomore Karlee Pinell had eight kills followed by junior Emma Delich with seven. Pinell and Lucy Jarvis also led the Indians (11-8, 5-2) with three aces each.
Palmer Ridge (11-7, 3-3) has lost two straight.
Valor Christian 3, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers took a 2-0 lead against their 5A rival, but the Eagles battled back winning the third and fourth sets 25-15, 25-14 before a close 15-12 win in the fifth.
The loss broke a nine-game winning streak before Lewis-Palmer (13-6) heads into the final tournament of the regular season this weekend at Cheyenne Mountain.
Danielle Norman led L-P with 16 kills, followed by Mikaela Moffett with eight and Kaitlynn Bird with seven. Annika Hankenson led the Rangers with four aces, followed by Michaela Recker with three.
Rampart 3, Coronado 0
At Coronado: Rampart clinched the 5A CSML crown with a sweep of the Cougars.
The Rams (18-1, 6-0) defeated Coronado 25-21, 25-10, 25-22 for their second straight league title.
Coronado is 12-7 and 4-2 in league play.
Pine Creek 3, Liberty 0
At Pine Creek: The Eagles secured a second-place finish in the 5A CSML and senior libero Faith Horton celebrated a career milestone in a sweep of Liberty.
Horton registered her 1,000th career dig and had 21 in the match as Pine Creek (13-6, 5-1) defeated the Lancers 25-18, 25-23, 25-20.
Mia Aigner led with nine kills followed by Gabby Wilson with seven and Sam Barnews with six. Emma Genrich had four blocks.
Liberty is 9-14 and 2-4 in league play.
La Junta 3, Manitou Springs 2
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs battled back from an 0-2 hole to force a fifth set, only to fall to the Tigers 15-2.
Manitou Springs is 8-10 and 6-6 in 3A Tri-Peaks play.
The Classical Academy 3, Harrison 0
Colorado Springs School 3, James Irwin 0