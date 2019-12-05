BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hornet Invitational
The Classical Academy 74, Pueblo Central 64
At Hornet Invitational: Pueblo Central nearly completed a comeback, outscoring TCA 24-16 in the second half, but a nine-point lead racked up in the first half helped the Titans survive in their Hornet Invitational opener.
“The TCA Titans gritty defense within the fourth stymied Pueblo Central as they had four chances to win the game in the last 1:20 seconds,” said TCA coach Leo Swiontek.
Micah Lamberth had 15 points, followed by Grayson Tanton with 13 for TCA.
Pueblo West 64, Air Academy 53
Cougar Tipoff Gauntlet
Harrison 63, Palmer Ridge 62
At Coronado: Harrison had three players score in double figures to help lift the Panthers to a one-point tournament win over Palmer Ridge.
CJ Harris led the Panthers with 22 points, followed by Xavier Sterling with 12 and Donta Dawson with 11. Harris also led Harrison with four steals and Makeah Scippio had eight rebounds. Dawson notched five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Tournament
Cheyenne Mountain 80, Fountain-Fort Carson 64
At Fountain-Fort Carson: After falling in a seven-point hole after the first eight minutes, Cheyenne Mountain flipped a switch, scoring 24 points in each remaining quarter to upend Fountain-Fort Carson in a tournament game.
Senior Javonte Johnson scored 36 points, a near career high, and finished up a double-double with 15 rebounds. Wade Jones had 19 points, Brad Helton scored 11 and Xavey Bzdek finished with 10 points and nearly completed a double-double with eight rebounds.
Keyshawn Maltbia led the Trojans with 16 points followed by Isaiah Thompson's 12, and Treyshawn Taylor and Gregory Beatty with 11 apiece.
Preview Classic
Lewis-Palmer 67, Centaurus 50
At D’Evelyn: The reigning 4A champions opened the season with a tournament win over Centaurus thanks to double-figure performances from all new varsity starters.
Sophomore Cameron Lowe led the Rangers with 17 points, followed by Kyle Berry with 12, Noah Ragsdale with 11 and Eddie Speller with 10.
Sand Creek 52, Pine Creek 47
At Pine Creek: The Eagles led 30-23 after the first half but Sand Creek buckled down in the final 16 minutes, outscoring Pine Creek 29-17 in the second half on the way to a nonconference win.
Pueblo East 72, Sierra 43
Paul Davis Classic
Palmer 94, Mead 91
Faith Christian 58, Manitou Springs 43
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cougar Tipoff
Palmer Ridge 57, Harrison 41
At Coronado: Eden Bonser led the Bears to a tournament win over Harrison with 15 points. Sydney Day scored 12 points followed by 10 from sophomore Mia Womack.
Montrose 49, Coronado 44
Palmer Terror Invitational
Glenwood Springs 34, Palmer 32
At Palmer: Glenwood Springs put together a big second half to overcome an eight-point deficit to claim a tournament win over the Terrors.
Jaiden Jones led Palmer with 16 points and Zion Cantres scored nine. Jones nearly completed a double-double with eight steals and Emily Schumacher had four blocks.
Columbine 56, Doherty 51
At Columbine: Doherty scored 22 points in the fourth quarter in an attempt to overcome a nine-point deficit, but fell short in the nonconference loss.
Ralston Valley 41, Pine Creek 14
At Horizon: Ralston Valley held Pine Creek to just four points in the first half and outscored the Eagles 26-10 in the final 16 minutes.
Manitou Springs 45, Faith Christian 22
Air Academy 56, The Classical Academy 14
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Rampart 188, Air Academy 124
At Air Academy: Rampart had two double winners on the way to sweeping all 12 events in a season-opening meet.
Rampart’s Laelle Brovold won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.86) and the 50 free (26.25) and Lindsey Immel claimed the 100 backstroke in 1:00.55 and won the 200 IM in 2:19.04.
Isabelle Wederquist won the 500 free nearly 30 seconds ahead of the field in 5:57.32. Air Academy’s Maddie Neider placed second in 6:25.27. Joey Miller won the 100 free in 58.30 and Maggie Buckley won the diving competition by more than 80 points.