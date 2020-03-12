BOYS' BASKETBALL
Class 1A playoffs
No. 2 Mile High Academy 70, No. 7 Evangelical Christian Academy 63
At Budweiser Event Center: Sam Mote had 24 points, including four 3-pointers, Jason Holt added 16 points but the Eagles struggled with their opponent's size — ultimately losing in the Great 8 of the state tournament on Thursday.
The Eagles (19-4) fell behind 14-7 but bounced back with a 22-18 second quarter. However, ECA couldn't overcome such Mile High Academy players listed at 6-foot-8, 6-4 and 6-3.
"Mile High Academy is a huge team," coach Bob Wingett said. "We came back and we were down 3 at half. We took the lead in the third quarter but their 6-8 kid (junior Blake Essex) was just too much."
Mile High Academy (21-3) — a winner of five straight — moves on to the state semifinals to face No. 2 Walsh. Meanwhile, ECA continues its postseason Friday morning with a consolation game against No. 6 Merino.
Class 2A playoffs
No. 2 Limon 43, No. 7 Peyton 34
At Budweiser Event Center: The Panthers outscored their opponents 20-4 in the third quarter but scored in single digits in the other three quarters to drop their Great 8 game.
Peyton (19-6) continues its season with a consolation game Friday afternoon against No. 6 Fowler at UNC-Greeley.
BASEBALL
Fruita Monument 11, Rampart 1
At Fruita Monument: Sam Culp had an RBI for the Rams (0-1), but the Wildcats (1-0) proved to be too much in the season opener for both teams by jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
However, spring sports like baseball will be postponed until at least April 6 amid coronavirus fears, officials said. Teams across the state were allowed to play Thursday in scheduled events.
GIRLS' SOCCER
James Irwin 2, Sierra 0