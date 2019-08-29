FOOTBALL

Denver South 44, Widefield 0

At Denver South: Denver South got off to a quick start, putting up 17 point in the first quarter before heading to the locker room with a 24-point lead.

The Gladiators (0-1) couldn’t find the end zone in the season-opening loss.

Mead 47, Lewis-Palmer 7

At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers trailed by 34 at halftime, but spoiled the shutout with a fourth-quarter touchdown.

SOFTBALL

Palmer Ridge 17, The Classical Academy 0

At TCA: Palmer Ridge pitchers struck out 13 batters on the way to a nonconference win over TCA. The Bears (2-2) scored 17 runs on six hits, capitalizing on five Titan errors.

TCA remains winless.

St. Mary’s 8, Florence 7

At Leon Young: The Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win.

With a one-run lead the Huskies scored two in the top of the seventh, but the Pirates (2-1) responded in walkoff fashion.

Morgan Trechter was credited with the Pirates’ only RBIs with five. She hit 3-for-4 and scored twice.

Trechter also fanned 12 batters in seven innings, but walked nine.

Pueblo Centennial 12, Harrison 2

At Harrison: The Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t continue the comeback in a nonconference loss to Pueblo Centennial. Harrison is 0-2.

Lewis-Palmer 15, Mitchell 1

At Michell: Lewis-Palmer scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth to end a nonconference game early.

Mitchell (0-1) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth. The Rangers are 3-2.

VOLLEYBALL

The Classical Academy 1, Palmer Ridge 3

At Palmer Ridge: Palmer Ridge stormed out to win the first set 25-9, but TCA (1-1) got its groove back in the second, winning the set 27-15.

The Bears clinched the season-opening win 25-18, 25-14 in the next two frames.

Coronado 3, Pueblo County 0

At Coronado: The Cougars claimed a season-opening win in dominant fashion, beating the hornets 25-10, 25-12, 25-22.

Pueblo West 3, Vista Ridge 1

At Vista Ridge: Vista Ridge had 17 aces, but couldn’t get past the Cyclones.

The Wolves won the first set 25-19, but dropped the next three 26-24, 25-16, 25-23.

Kennady Doggett led Vista Ridge (0-3) with six aces, followed by Paige Spruill with five. Alexis Molia had four.

Spruill and Cece Johnson led the Wolves with six kills each. Doggett had five.

Calhan 3, Peyton 1

At Calhan: Peyton bounced back after a set-one loss to tie it up, but the Bulldogs came back to win the remaining two sets 25-22 in their season opener.

Peyton falls to 0-1.

Colorado Springs Christian 3, Bishop Machebeuf 0

At Bishop Machebeuf: The Lions won in straight sets 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 in their season opener on the road.

Woodland Park 3, Pueblo Central 0

At Pueblo Central: Woodland Park earned a dominant win, beating the Wildcats 25-12, 25-16, 25-15.

Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Pueblo Centennial 0

At Pueblo Centennial: In a trio of tight sets Fountain-Fort Carson came away unscathed, defeating the Bulldogs 26-24, 25-22, 25-20 in a season-opening victory.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Salida 6, Canon City 2

At Salida: Kyle Smith and Ranger Bolton each scored for Canon City, but it wasn’t enough to get past Salida.

Brayden Melnick notched one assist, and Jayden Morgan had nine saves in goal for the Tigers (0-1).

Air Academy 4, Niwot 1

At Air Academy: Aiden Schwenke scored twice as the reigning state champion Kadets earned a season-opening win. Thad Dewing and Kelton Hooker also scored for Air Academy.

Coronado 1, Falcon 0

At Falcon: Luis Delgado-Renova scored in the second half of a tight nonconference game against Falcon to lift to Cougars to victory.

Tyler Wright registered his first shutout of the year in goal for Coronado (1-0) . Falcon is 0-1.

Liberty 6, Vista Ridge 0

At Vista Ridge: The Lancers scored five goals in the second half of a nonconference game to notch their first win of the season.

Vista Ridge is 1-2.

Golden 3, Lewis-Palmer 1

BOYS’ GOLF

Marauder Golf Invitational

The Classical Academy won the invitational with a team score of 230 at Cherokee Ridge golf course. Cheyenne Mountain took second (235) followed by Woodland Park in third (253).

TCA senior Liam O’Halloran finished with a three-under (69).