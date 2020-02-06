WRESTLING
Sand Creek 44, Woodland Park 36
At Sand Creek: Emilio Maes (120 pounds), Anthony Gumina (126) and Devin Le Doux (220) each came away with a pin for Sand Creek, which also benefited from three forfeits.
Colton Simonis (138 pounds), Cole Gray (182) and Chris Mast (195) each had a pin for Woodland Park.
Coronado 42, Fountain-Fort Carson 26
At Coronado: Angel Flores (126), Ben Nagel (138), Luke Smith (152), Andrew Cruz (170), Ben Tonnessen (285) all had a pin to help lead the Cougars to the win.
Tonnessen's pin only took eight seconds to complete.
Pine Creek 69, Canon City 3
At Pine Creek: The Eagles were dominant, thanks to pins from Jace Graves (160), Logan Noble (182), Brycen Anderson (195) and RJ Craft (285). Pine Creek also received several forfeits.
Air Academy 46, Vista Ridge 34
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 57, Palmer 51
At F-FC: Keyshawn Maltbia led with 22 points, Isacc Berrier added 10 and the Trojans overcame a 23-21 deficit by outscoring their opponents 36-28 in the second half of the Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League game Thursday night.
F-FC (11-8, 5-3) ended a two-game losing streak.
Palmer (7-9, 2-6) has lost three of its last four games.
Atlas Prep 74, Pikes Peak Christian 57
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 55, Palmer 36
At F-FC: The Trojans (15-1, 7-1) extend their winning surge to three games, thanks to Danae Christensen's team-leading 19 points in 5A/4A CSML action.
Eight others scored for F-FC, which jumped to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter.
Slyssa Rodriguez had 19 points for Palmer (7-12, 2-6), which has lost five of its last six games.
Peyton 66, Swallows Charter Academy 22
At SCA: The Panthers (11-2) held the Spartans (3-12) to three single-digit scoring quarters, including no points in the third, en route to their fourth straight victory.
St. Mary's 87, Manitou Springs 58
At Manitou Springs: The Pirates (15-1, 8-0 Class 3A Tri-Peaks League) continue their hot streak, this time by scoring at least 80 point for the eighth time this season en route to their ninth straight victory.
Manitou Springs (12-3, 6-1) snapped a seven-game winning streak.
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
PPAC Championships
At Cheyenne Mountain: Frances Hayward (200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Caroline Bricker (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each respectively clocked in the fastest times in two events to lead the Indians during Thursday's prelims.
Finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday.