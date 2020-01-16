BOYS' BASKETBALL

Rampart Winter Classic

Pine Creek 41, Pueblo West 34

At Rampart: The Eagles overcame a 16-11 deficit by outscoring their opponent 30-18 in the second half in the tournament opener to extend their winning streak to 10.

Pueblo West (8-3) lost for the first in eight games.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Canon City 77, Elizabeth 21

At Canon City: Jerika Moore led with 25 points, Mady Ley added 14 and the Tigers (9-3, 5-0) stayed perfect in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League standings.

Elizabeth (0-9, 0-4) remained winless this season.

Doherty 53, Coronado 41

Rampart Winter Classic

Pueblo West 45, Pine Creek 33

GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

Sierra 83, St. Mary's 70

At Sierra: The Stallions edged St. Mary's to move up to 3-2 in dual meets this season.

