BOYS' BASKETBALL
Rampart Winter Classic
Pine Creek 41, Pueblo West 34
At Rampart: The Eagles overcame a 16-11 deficit by outscoring their opponent 30-18 in the second half in the tournament opener to extend their winning streak to 10.
Pueblo West (8-3) lost for the first in eight games.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Canon City 77, Elizabeth 21
At Canon City: Jerika Moore led with 25 points, Mady Ley added 14 and the Tigers (9-3, 5-0) stayed perfect in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League standings.
Elizabeth (0-9, 0-4) remained winless this season.
Doherty 53, Coronado 41
Rampart Winter Classic
Pueblo West 45, Pine Creek 33
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Sierra 83, St. Mary's 70
At Sierra: The Stallions edged St. Mary's to move up to 3-2 in dual meets this season.