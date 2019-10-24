FIELD HOCKEY
State field hockey tournament
No. 3 Cherry Creek 3, No. 6 Palmer Ridge 2
At Stutler Bowl: Palmer Ridge held a one-goal lead early in the first half, but Cherry Creek scored twice in two minutes to head into the break with a 2-1 lead.
The team’s traded goals in the second half with Palmer Ridge breaking through first, but the Bruins scored a minute later for what would prove to be the game-winning goal.
Cherry Creek advances to the state semifinals to face No. 2 Regis Jesuit. Palmer Ridge finishes the season 8-4-4.
FOOTBALL
Palmer Ridge 49, Thomas Jefferson 12
At Thomas Jefferson: It took some time for Palmer Ridge to find its feet, but once it did the Bears went running.
Palmer Ridge (7-1, 3-0) trailed briefly at the beginning of the second quarter, but a long connection from Luke McAllister to Deuce Roberson, a three-yard touchdown run by Noah Brom and a successful point-after by Zach Pribyl put the Bears on top, and they did not look back.
McAllister also rushed for a 15-yard touchdown and Raef Ruel had 2 rushing touchdowns, including a 22-yarder. Kieran Fry had an interception and returned it 24-yards to the house late in the first half. Fry also recovered a fumble in the third quarter. Brom had a sack and two more rushing touchdowns in the second half.
Roberson finished the game with an interception in the final four minutes of play, allowing the Bears to run out the clock to lock in their third straight 3A Central victory.
Rampart 48, Coronado 41
At Coronado: What looked to be a decisive Rampart win turned into a battle in the fourth quarter as Coronado outscored the Rams 20-7 in the final 12 minutes to put pressure on the Rams.
Rampart ultimately came away with the 4A PPAC win for its third straight victory. Despite being 4-4 the Rams are tied for first in the league with an undefeated record in PPAC play.
Cale Cormaney had a 55-yard rushing touchdown and threw for three more scores. Chris Yoo ran for three touchdowns.
Coronado’s Ladarius Mays ran for two touchdowns including a 50-yarder. And scored twice more in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars a chance late.
Coronado (1-7, 0-3) recovered a fumble on the 20 with a minute to play in the fourth quarter setting up a 50-yard touchdown with less than a minute to play, but time ran out before the Cougars could complete the comeback.
Pine Creek 2, Palmer 0 - Forfeit
Palmer forfeited Thursday’s 4A Southern game, marking its sixth straight loss.
It is the program’s first forfeit loss since at least 2004 according to MaxPreps. Last season Palmer considered forfeiting to the Eagles, but chose to compete in a modified game in which the team’s played four quarters of a running clock. Palmer lost 44-0 in the modified contest.
The Eagles improve to 7-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Doherty 9, Palmer 0
At Doherty: Cameron Wheeler had a hat trick, while Noah Drummond and Tyler Lockhart had two goals and three assists to lead Doherty to a 5A CSML win to finish the season winning three of their last four.
The Spartans finish the season 5-10 and 3-3 in league play, while Palmer falls to 3-12 and finishes 1-5 in the CSML.
Canon City 7, Mitchell 1
At Canon City: The Tigers had a two-goal lead heading into the second half and netted four more for a comfortable 4A CSML win to end the regular season on a three-game win streak.
Kyle Smith had two goals and three assists to lead the Tigers’ in points, while Ranger Bolton had a hat trick.
The Tigers are 9-5-1 and 5-3 in the CSML. Mitchell ends the season 3-11 and 3-4 in league play.
James Irwin 9, Ellicott 1
At James Irwin: James Irwin had a six-goal lead before halftime. Roan Brice had a hat trick and Jair Hernandez scored twice for the Jaguars (8-7, 4-4 3A Tri-Peaks) and Sebastian Cruz Quiroz had a goal and four assists.
Ellicott finishes the season 3-10 and winless in league play.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer claimed its seventh 4A/5A PPAC title in the last eight years with a sweep of Cheyenne Mountain, marking the ninth win in a row for the Rangers.
L-P (13-5, 7-0) won the first two sets by scores of 25-16, followed by a 25-19 win in the third set.
Lewis-Palmer sophomore Kaitlynn Bird had a team-high 10 kills, followed by Peyton Burnett with seven.
Cheyenne Mountain is 10-8 and 4-2 in the PPAC.
Rampart 3, Doherty 1
At Rampart: Doherty battled to a 25-23 win in the third set to avoid the sweep, but Rampart finished set four winning 25-20.
Rampart struggled in its serve-receive as Doherty racked up 17 aces led by Joie Barela with seven. Anie Doty and Ashlyn Graves had four each. Doty also led the Spartan offense in kills with eight.
Discovery Canyon 3, Air Academy 1
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder stormed out to a dominant 25-12 win in the first set before falling 25-19 to the Kadets (8-10, 3-3 4A/5A PPAC) in the second.
From there Discovery Canyon (15-5, 3-3 4A/5A PPAC) claimed third and fourth set wins 25-21, 25-22, respectively.
Harrison 3, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: Harrison had 23 aces in a 4A CSML win over Mitchell, led by junior Amyah Moore Allen with 10. Diamond Moore Heath had seven kills and six aces for the Panthers (5-12, 3-3) and Isabel Trujillo had eight kills.
Mitchell is 1-16 and winless in league play.
Vanguard 3, Fountain Valley 1
At Fountain Valley: Vanguard had two players reach double-digit kills in a nonconference win over Fountain Valley.
Courtney Arrasmith led the Coursers (10-7) with 14 kills, followed by Abby Meinen with 10. Meinen also led the team with five aces while Arrasmith and Elizabeth Redd had four blocks each.
The Danes are 14-4.
Ellicott 3, Atlas Prep 0
St. Mary’s 3, Florence 0
TCA 3, Canon City 1
Pikes Peak Christian 3, ECA 2