GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Class 5A State Championship
At Thornton's VMAC: In Thursday's diving prelims, Lewis-Palmer sophomore Dahlia Allen scored the fourth highest total with 338.45 points — behind Ralston Valley's Izzy Gregersen (351.10), Heritage's Grace Downing (348.60) and Horizon's Ally Brown (343.10).
Lewis-Palmer senior Megan Dumond (333.10) recorded the sixth-best score.
The swim prelims kick off later Thursday at 5 p.m. Both the swimming and diving finals start 5 p.m. Friday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.
Class 4A State Championship
Both Cheyenne Mountain and Rampart are expected to do well at next week's state meet at Thornton's VMAC, according to the psych sheets released Thursday.
Rampart has a top 10 qualifying time in 10 of the 11 swimming events, while Cheyenne Mountain boast 9 of 11. Rampart are the two-time defending champion, while the Indians also own two state titles with the last one in 2017.
This state meet will be held Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rampart owns the fastest qualifying relay times in the 200-yard medley (1 minute, 14.15 seconds) and 200 freestyle (1:39.13). Cheyenne Mountain, on the other hand, boasts the top relay time in the 400 freestyle (3:33.85) and the second fastest in the 200 freestyle (1:39.94).
In the 400 freestyle relay, Rampart has a time of 3:39.33, enough for fifth.
And in the 200 medley, Cheyenne Mountain clocked in the fourth fastest time of 1:48.42.
Cheyenne Mountain's Caroline Bricker (200 medley, 2:03.69; 100 breaststroke, 1:02.52) and Rampart's Lindsey Immel (50 freestyle, 23.92; 100 freestyle, 52.22) could both in finish with two gold medals apiece, based on their qualifying times in their respective events.
Cheyenne Mountain's Frances Hayward is in a similar position. The senior has the top qualifying in the 500 freestyle, with a 5:02.46. In the 200 freestyle, she clocked the second fastest time of 1:53.98 — behind Niwot's Mary Codevilla, who boasts a 1:50.32.
Class 3A State Championship
St. Mary's senior Caitlin Cairns boasts the fastest qualifying times in the 50 freestyle (23.78) and 100 freestyle (56.30) in her classification. She is the reigning state champion in the first event.
The 3A meet is Friday and Saturday at VMAC.
Check with gazettepreps.com for updates.