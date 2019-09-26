FIELD HOCKEY
Kent Denver 2, Liberty 0
At Kent Denver: The Lancers allowed a goal in each half to suffer the loss against Kent Denver (6-2-1).
Haley Edge had eight saves for Liberty (2-5-1).
FOOTBALL
Discovery 34, Pueblo East 20
At Pueblo East: Quarterback Jonah Isakson scored two touchdowns, including an 83-yard pass to Ethan Hall, and Marshall Pike had three rushing touchdowns in a convincing win over Pueblo East, which knocked the Thunder out of the Class 3A state playoffs last season.
Discovery Canyon (4-1) had a 20-13 halftime lead before scoring two TDs in the second half against Pueblo East (1-4).
ThunderRidge 24, Doherty 7
At ThunderRidge: Brandon Becker scored a late-game TD but the Spartans (0-5) couldn't overcome a 17-0 deficit in the third quarter against ThunderRidge (3-2).
BOYS' SOCCER
Rampart 1, Air Academy 0, OT
At Rampart: The Rams wrapped up the game in dramatic fashion, thanks to senior forward Oboyo Kuot knocking in the game-winner with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in overtime to top the defending Class 4A state champion Air Academy.
It was Kuot's 11th goal so far. Goalkeeper David Glazener also had 11 saves for Rampart (8-0), which was playing in its first OT this season.
Air Academy (5-3) dropped its first game in three tries. It was the third time this season that the Kadets went into OT.
Fountain Valley School 5, Colorado Springs School 0
At FVS: Will Taylor had two goals and three others scored to lift the Danes to their fourth shutout win this season, over Colorado Springs School (1-5, 1-3), which suffered its second consecutive loss.
Chance Maccagnan, Phan Dao and Nick Heinz also scored for FVS (6-1), which bounced back from its lone loss last week to Salida.
The win also marked FVS coach Kevin Ray's 50th win for both the girls' and boys' programs.
Canon City 3, Woodland Park 1
At Canon City: The Tigers scored two of their goals in the first half to come away with the win in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League opener over Woodland Park (1-5, 0-1).
Kyle Smith, Ranger Bolton and Steele Hill each scored a goal for Canon City (4-2-1).
Atlas Prep 10, St. Mary's 0
Liberty 2, Palmer 1
SOFTBALL
St. Mary's 12, Dolores Huerta Prep 1, 5 innings
At St. Mary's: Liz Vall knocked in two runs and Morgan Trechter and Katlyn Long each had two RBIs to help carry the Pirates to their second straight win, this one over Dolores Huerta Prep (0-3, 0-1).
Trechter had 13 strikeouts in a complete outing for St. Mary's (10-5, 3-0).
Mesa Ridge 10, Elizabeth 5
At Elizabeth: Isabella Quintana went 4 for 5 with one home run as the Grizzlies came out on fire with nine runs in the first inning in a win over Elizabeth (10-7, 3-1) in the 4A CSML game.
Kylee Bunnell had a complete outing in the circle for Mesa Ridge (13-5, 5-0), finishing with two striketouts.
The Classical Academy 20, Sierra 3
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Lewis-Palmer: Danielle Norman led with 11 kills for the Rangers (6-4), who lost for the second consecutive time, in conference action.
The Rams (8-0) are having one of their best starts in school history, supported by the fact that they've shut out their last three opponents.
Discovery Canyon 3, The Classical Academy 0
At TCA: Paityn Kramer had 12 kills and Leah Lester added seven kills and four aces to help carry the Thunder to the nonconference win over TCA (6-6) in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9.
Discovery Canyon (10-1) was coming off one of its biggest wins this season a day earlier, a five-set thriller over Woodland Park -- which was undefeated headed in the match.
Falcon 3, Widefield 0
At Falcon: The Falcons (7-8) lost the second straight but ultimately prevailed over 1-9 Widefield, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 25-20 to earn their third consecutive win.
Elbert 3, Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind 0
From Wednesday
BOYS' GOLF
Class 4A Region 1
At Desert Hawk Golf Course: Kaden Ford finished one over par to win the individual title and lead Discovery Canyon to another regional championship.
Teammates Josh Hampton (+9) and Scott Leveque (+11) also finished in the top 15 for Discovery Canyon.
Lewis-Palmer’s Gregory Lewis was second, finishing a stroke behind Ford, while Falcon’s Reese Knox (+4) and Coronado’s Andrew Merz (+6) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Coronado finished third in the team standings, while Lewis-Palmer was fifth.
Correction: The above item used in Wednesday’s prep roundup used inaccurate information. The Gazette regrets the error.