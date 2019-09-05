VOLLEYBALL
Grandview 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Grandview: Lewis-Palmer lost a regular-season match in straight sets for the first time in almost six years.
Grandview (4-3) took down the Rangers 25-15, 25-21, 26-24.
Danielle Norman led Lewis-Palmer (1-1) with 13 kills, followed by Kaitlynn Bird with nine. Senior libero Gianna Bartalo had three aces.
The last time Lewis-Palmer fell in a three-set match in the regular season was to Cheyenne Mountain in 2013. The Indians also defeated LP in 2015 in the state championship game in three sets.
Colorado Springs School 3, Dolores Huerta 0
At Colorado Springs School: Elise Layton had 11 kills and Whitney Richardi had a staggering 12 aces to lead the Kodiaks to a three-set, season-opening victory over Dolores Huerta (25-14, 24-10, 25-12).
Richardi and Bailey Reid had six kills and Layton also had four aces.
James Irwin 3, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: The Jaguars put on a dominant show to defeat Mitchell 25-3, 25-14, 25-15. Rihanna Tulensa had six kills to lead James Irwin, but the real work was done behind the service line as the Jaguars (4-1) compiled a team total of 29 aces, led by Kailan Gallegos with nine. Kya’ Willis followed with eight.
Mitchell is 0-1.
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Sierra 1
At Sierra: After falling 25-9 in the first set, Sierra bounced back to win the second 25-20, but fell to the Trojans 25-14, 25-10 in the following sets.
Fountain-Fort Carson is 3-0. Sierra is 0-3.
Castle View 3, Palmer Ridge 2
At Castle View: The Bears fizzled out of a hard fought battle with Castle View, winning the first two sets 25-23, 28-26 before falling in the next three frames as the Sabercats put together a comeback. Palmer Ridge is 1-1.
La Junta 3, Canon City 1
At La Junta: After a 25-16 defeat in the first set, Canon City bounced back to challenge La Junta before defeating the Tigers 25-14 in the third set to avoid the sweep. Canon City (1-1) fell 25-21 in the final frame.
Woodland Park 3, Buena Vista 0
At Buena Vista: Woodland Park eked out a three-set sweep, but not without being challenged by the Demons. The Panthers (3-0) won 25-22, 25-22, 27-25.
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Palmer 0
At Palmer: Jubilee Diamond had 15 kills to lead the Lions to a three-set nonconference sweep. Diamond also led the team with seven aces, and Charlie Tidwell had nine kills.
Colorado Springs Christian is 3-0. Palmer is 2-3.
St. Mary’s 3, Trinidad 1
At Trinidad: Seneca Hackley had 17 kills and Rachel Wilcox followed with 12 as the Pirates took down Trinidad.
Wilcox also had five aces for St. Mary’s in the season-opening win.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Liberty 2
At Liberty: Liberty forced a fifth set against Cheyenne Mountain after falling in a 2-0 hole early, but the Indians ultimately claimed a 15-12 win in the fifth for their second match victory of the season.
The Classical Academy 3, Falcon 0
Pueblo Central 3, Harrison 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Mountain Vista 3, Liberty 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
Canon City 5, Vanguard 0
At Fountain Valley: Five different Tigers scored on the way to a dominant win over Vanguard.
Kyle Smith, Ranger Bolton, Diego Aparicio, and Logan and Demitrius Slater all scored. Smith, Bolton and Aparicio each had assists. Jared Higgins-Pirraglia and Jayden Morgan split time in goal for the Tigers (2-1) and had a combined five saves.
Ryan Lair-Douchinsky had 16 saves in goal for Vanguard (0-1).
Fountain Valley 3, James Irwin 2
At Fountain Valley: Chance Maccagnan scored twice for the Danes, including the game-winner to lift Fountain Valley over the Jaguars.
Shuto Ushijima also scored for Fountain Valley and Scott Lebo had two assists.
Discovery Canyon 6, Harrison 0
Pueblo Centennial 6, St. Mary’s 0
SOFTBALL
St. Mary’s 16, James Irwin 6
At Leon Young Field: Kalandrah Chairez had two hits and an RBI for St. Mary’s while Katherine Chartier had three hits on the way to a nonconference win over James Irwin.
Morgan Trechter struck out 14 batters through five innings to lock in her third win of the season. The Pirates are 3-2.
Brianna Manley, Novalee Velez, Hokulani Lau and Layla Paet had James Irwin’s only hits, and had an RBI each. James Irwin is 2-5.
Coronado 17, Liberty 6
At Liberty: Kyla Papenfuss had three RBIs, and Taiyah Mooney, Lynia Henry and Nevaeh Santistevan had two RBIs each as Coronado overwhelmed Liberty in a 5A CSML win.
Jenna Ruggaber hit a solo home run and struck out 10 batters.
The Lancers fall to 3-5, while Coronado continues its best start in program history at 9-1, and is 4-0 in league play.
Falcon 8, Pueblo East 6
Pueblo Central 11, Widefield 3
Pueblo Centennial 11, Mitchell 1