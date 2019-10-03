FOOTBALL
Air Academy 30, Palmer 28
At Palmer: A safety in the final three minutes broke a 28-28 tie in a Thursday night nonconference classic.
Air Academy freshman Sam Beers had three touchdowns including a 62-yard rush in the first quarter.
The Kadets opened scoring with a 72-yard pass from William Markworth to Are’an Burr.
Palmer held a six-point lead after the first quarter, but a pair of Beers touchdowns put the Kadets on top heading into halftime. Palmer responded in the third quarter as the score remained tied late into the game.
Air Academy has won four straight, while Palmer is 1-4.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Liberty 8, Coronado 0
At Liberty: Six different Lancers scored in a 5A/4A CMSL win over Coronado, led by Kylan Crafts-Thimming who had two goals and two assists. Gabe Prada also had a goal and an assist for Liberty (5-3-1, 1-0).
Sophomore keeper Kole Anderson had just two stops on the way to a shutout win.
Coronado is 2-8 and 0-1 in the CSML.
Evangelical Christian 4, Dolores Huerta 1
At Evangelical Christian: Freshman Samuel Ross had two goals and an assist while Landon Bunker and James Singleton also scored to help the Eagles remain undefeated in 2A Black Forest play.
Spencer Hamilton had a pair of assists and Singleton had a helper while Josiah Murphy had nine stops in goal for ECA (6-3, 5-0).
Fountain Valley 6, Rye 0
At Rye: Will Taylor, Hugh Sperber and Chance Maccagnan had two goals each as the Danes downed Rye in a 2A Black Forest game.
Taylor and Sperber also had assists for Fountain Valley (7-2, 4-1) and freshman Kensei Asai had two saves in goal.
Chaparral 7, Doherty 4
At Doherty: Cameron Wheeler and Tyler Lockhart had two goals each but it wasn’t enough to get past Chaparral in a nonconfernce loss to the Wolverines.
Wheeler also had an assist for the Spartans (2-7).
St. Mary’s 4, Ellicott 3
At St. Mary’s: Wyatt Barton scored twice including the game-winner as St. Mary’s eked past Ellicott in a 3A Tri-Peaks victory.
Ellicott (3-5, 0-2) had a one-goal lead at the half, but the Pirates (3-6, 2-1) scored twice in the final 40 minutes.
Elizabeth 4, Sierra 1
At Elizabeth: Sam Speicher and Kaden Famer had two unassisted goals each and Tristan Smith had 20 saves as Elizabeth took down Sierra for their first win of the season.
Elizabeth is 1-9 (1-2 4A CSML) and Sierra is 2-7 (1-2 4A CSML).
Discovery Canyon 8, Sand Creek 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder racked up a seven-goal lead in the first half on the way to a 5A/4A PPAC win over Sand Creek.
Discovery Canyon is 8-2 and 1-1 in the PPAC while Sand Creek is 2-8 and winless in league play.
Widefield 3, Woodland Park 0
At Widefield: Salif Doumbia, Trevor Sipe and Diego Gaytan scored for Widefield as the Gladiators earned their seventh straight win.
Gaytan also had an assist and Andrew Jimenez had nine stops in his first shutout of the season.
The Gladiators are 8-2 and undefeated in 4A CSML play. Woodland Park is 2-6 and 0-2, respectively.
Air Academy 5, Palmer Ridge 1
At Palmer Ridge: Thad Dewing scored twice and Kelton Hooker had a goal and two assists for Air Academy in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Palmer Ridge (7-3, 1-1).
Adin Schwenke and Jett Neubacher had a goal and an assist each for the Kadets (7-3, 2-0), who have won three of the last four.
Vista Ridge 6, Falcon 0
Lewis-Palmer 2, Cheyenne Mountain 0
The Classical Academy 4, Canon City 0
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Vanguard 1
Pine Creek 8, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
SOFTBALL
Rocky Ford 14, St. Mary’s 2
At Rocky Ford: Katlun Long and Katherine Bishop hit RBIs in the top of the fourth, but it was too little too late for the Pirates in a 3A District 2 loss to Rocky Ford.
St. Mary’s is 11-7 and 3-1 in league play.
Elizabeth 19, The Classical Academy 2
At Elizabeth: Elizabeth scored 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning to put away a shortened 4A CSML game against TCA.
Bailey Blanchard was a triple away from hitting for the cycle and had five RBIs. Olivia Holscuh and Chloe Wasielewski each hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Elizabeth (12-7, 5-1).
TCA is 5-15 and 3-3.
Canon City 15, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: Cara McGeeney hit in three runs and Haleigh Howard had two RBIs while Brianna Winford tossed a four-inning one-hitter for Canon City in a 4A CSML win over Mitchell.
The Tigers are 11-9 (3-3) while Mitchell falls to 4-14 and is winless in league play.
Widefield 13, Woodland Park 3
At Widefield: Jocelyn Garcia hit a home run and a triple and Kailani Peru had two hits and two RBIs to help Widefield to a 5A CMSL win to remain undefeated in league play.
Garcia had two RBIs, while Hannah Hall and Danielle Davis also had a multi-hit game for Widefield (14-7, 5-0). Hall also had five strikeouts in five innings.
Woodland Park (7-13, 3-3) was led by sophomore Sierra Hilgner with two hits and two RBIs.
Lamar 18, James Irwin 0
VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs School 3, Calhan 2
At Calhan: Calhan forced a fifth set with a close 25-21 win in Set 4, but the Kodiaks claimed a 15-7 win in the final frame for a 2A Black Fores win.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Falcon 0
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers earned a dominant 4A/5A PPAC-opening win and their third straight victory -- the longest streak so far this season, defeating Falcon 25-15, 25-11, 25-11, respectively.
Danielle Norman led Lewis-Palmer with 10 kills followed by Kaitlynn Bird with nine. Freshman Amya Speller followed with eight.
Ally DeLance and Giana Bartalo had four aces each for L-P (7-5, 1-0). Falcon falls to 7-10 and 0-1.
Air Academy 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Air Academy: Natalia Lambos had nearly a third of Air Academy’s kills as the Kadets blanked Vista Ridge in a 4A/5A PPAC-opening win.
Lambos had 10 kills and Hayley Payne had five aces for Air Academy (6-7, 1-0). Olivia Jacobsen had four blocks.
Vista Ridge is 7-10 and 0-1.
Coronado 3, Palmer 0
At Coronado: Coronado claimed its third straight win with a straight-set 5A CMSL victory over Palmer, led by junior Maycie Rogers with 12 kills.
Makayla Brown had four aces for Coronado (8-5, 1-0). The Terrors (6-8, 0-1) have lost two in a row.
Pine Creek 3, Doherty 0
At Pine Creek: The Eagles clinched three close set victories on the way to a 5A CSML win.
Gabby Wilson had nine kills, followed by Emma Genrich (8) and Amelia Aigner (7). Wilson also had four aces and freshman Amelia Nott had four blocks for Pine Creek (9-5, 1-0).
Morgan Hammarmeister had seven kills for Doherty and Ashlyn Graves had two aces. The loss broke a five-game winning streak for the Spartans (9-4, 0-1).
St. Mary’s 3, La Junta 1
At La Junta: La Junta eked out a 26-24 win in the second set, but it was all St. Mary’s from there as the Pirates won the remaining two sets 25-17, 25-15 in their sixth straight win.
Seneca Hackley had 13 kills for the Pirates (9-4, 6-1 3A Tri-Peaks), followed by Jillian Kellick with 11. Hackley also had 10 aces and Kellick had five blocks.
Canon City 3, Sierra 0
At Canon City: Cailynn Andreis and Mady Martinez led the Tigers with five kills each, followed by Kate Tedquist with four in a 4A CSML win over the Stallions (2-10, 0-1).
Canon City is 7-5 and 1-0 in the CSML.
Palmer Ridge 3, Discovery Canyon 2
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears gave Discovery Canyon everything they had in a back-and-forth 4A/5A PPAC-opening win over the Thunder.
Palmer Ridge (8-4, 1-0) responded to each set win before defeating Discovery Canyon 25-18, 15-9 in the final two sets, respectively.
Paityn Kramer led the Thunder (10-3, 0-1) with 14 kills, followed by Leah Lester with 11 and Taylor Wanderscheid with 10.
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Manitou Springs 0
At Colorado Springs Christian: The Lions claimed three dominant set wins to remain undefeated, defeating the Mustangs in a 3A Tri-Peaks rivalry game 25-11, 25-10, 25-16, respectively.
A trio of Lions smacked down double-digit kills, led by Abby Miller with 11. Jubilee Diamond and Charlie Tidwell had 10 each. Miller also had eight aces for CSCS (11-0, 7-0).
Manitou Springs (4-8, 2-4) was led by Teagan Nevada with five kills and freshman Avah Armour had two blocks.
Peyton 3, Miami-Yoder 0
Woodland Park 3, Harrison 0
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Sand Creek 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Colorado Academy 6, Cheyenne Mountain 0