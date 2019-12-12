BOYS' BASKETBALL
The Vanguard School 63, Roaring Fork 32
At TVS: The Coursers jumped to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there to earn a 3-1 record.
Roaring Fork (0-3) remained winless.
Harrison 76, D'Evelyn 54
Lewis-Palmer 48, Sierra 40
Widefield 51, Pueblo South 40
Steel City Shootout
Sand Creek 75, Mesa Ridge 59
At Pueblo South: The Scorpions held on to a 38-33 halftime lead to open up the season with a 3-0 record.
Mesa Ridge (0-4) remained winless.
Fountain-Fort Carson 78, Pueblo Central 54
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge 56, Discovery Canyon 30
At Discovery Canyon: The Grizzlies (2-1) held Discovery Canyon (0-5) to single-digit scoring in every quarter to bounce back from a loss to Pueblo West days earlier.
Pueblo County 31, Widefield 27
Fruita Monument 44, Pine Creek 26
Izzy Leet Memorial Tournament
Falcon 58, Stargate School 11
At Weld Central: Billie Fiore and Kalyn Ohlrich each scored 12 points, and the Falcons jumped to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter to easily capture the win in the tournament's opening round Thursday afternoon.
Falcon (2-1) held Stargate School (0-2) to single-digit scoring throughout the game, including zero points in the second quarter, to bounce back from a 61-44 loss to Monarch last week.
Ohlrich also had 7 rebounds for the Falcons, who are coming off their second consecutive losing season.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Classic
F-FC 53, The Classical Academy 36
At F-FC: The Trojans (4-0) stayed in control early with a 14-9 first quarter advantage to win the opening round of their own tournament. Meanwhile, TCA (0-3) stayed winless this season.
Torie Bass led the Trojans with 14 points, thanks to two 3-pointers, followed by Raekyiah Williams' 12 points. F-FC's Tauja Durham had 9 rebounds to go with 9 points.
Pueblo South 48, Vista Ridge 31
Pueblo County Tournament
Air Academy 62, Palmer 13
Green Mountain 53, Lewis-Palmer 18
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 141, Palmer 44
At Palmer: Morgan Nielson won both the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle as the Eagles swept all 12 events to capture the dual win over Palmer. Nielson finished the IM in 2 minutes, 29.35 seconds and the freestyle in 5:30.22.
WRESTLING
Widefield 48, Mitchell 19