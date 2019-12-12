GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Izzy Leet Memorial Tournament
Falcon 58, Stargate School 11
At Weld Central: Billie Fiore and Kalyn Ohlrich each scored 12 points, and the Falcons jumped to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter to easily capture the win in the tournament's opening round Thursday afternoon.
Falcon (2-1) held Stargate School (0-2) to single-digit scoring throughout the game, including zero points in the second quarter, to bounce back from a 61-44 loss to Monarch last week.
Ohlrich also had 7 rebounds for the Falcons, who are coming off their second consecutive losing season.