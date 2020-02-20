BOYS' BASKETBALL
Evangelical Christian Academy 68, Pikes Peak Christian 54
At ECA: Jason Holt led with 25 points, Sam Mote added 15 and the Eagles (16-3, 5-1) are in a position are in position to at least tie for the Class 1A District 7 League title. Edison (9-8, 4-0) entered the week with an undefeated league record.
Pikes Peak Christian (10-7, 4-1) and Edison will face each other in the regular season finale Saturday.
The Classical Academy 52, Woodland Park 46
At TCA: Kobe Katayma led with 13 points, Micah Lamberth added 11 and the Titans (9-12, 8-6) have won three straight in 4A Colorado Springs Metro League action.
Marcus Eistein led Woodland Park (6-16, 4-11) with 20 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Harrison 71, Mitchell 43
Mesa Ridge 57, Widefield 47
TCA 52, Woodland 30
Sierra 75, Elizabeth 24
ICE HOCKEY
Kent Denver 4, Rampart 3
At Big Bear Ice Arena: The game was tied 3-3 with about 6 minutes left before the Sun Devils (10-5-3) scored their final goal to earn their third straight victory.
The Rams (10-8) have lost two of their last three games.