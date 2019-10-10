VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Salida 0
At Colorado Springs Christian: The Lions remain undefeated in 3A Tri-Peaks play with a swift win over Salida, 25-14, 25-12, 25-10.
Jubilee Diamond led the Lions with nine kills, and Kayla Merckx and Charlie Tidwell had eight each. Diamond also had seven of CSCS’ 20 total aces.
The Lions (16-1, 9-0) have not lost a set to a league opponent yet this season.
The Classical Academy 3, Widefield 0
At The Classical Academy: The Titans defeated Widefield 25-17, 25-19, 25-9 in a 4A CSML win over Widefield.
The Titans are 8-7 and 2-0 in league play while the Gladiators are 1-12 and winless in the CSML.
Peyton 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Atlas Prep: The Panthers have won three of the last four matches.