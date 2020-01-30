BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Rampart 79, Palmer 53
At Rampart: Cole Bowen scored a game-high 21 points for Rampart, while Koby Young had 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Dante Wydra chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds and Jaiden Sanders was in double figures with 10 points.
The Rams improve to 8-8 and 4-2 in 5A Metro play, which is second behind only Pine Creek.
Palmer falls to 6-8 and 1-5.
Columbine 41, Doherty 39
At Doherty: The Spartans started fast, taking a 14-6 lead after one quarter and clinging to a 33-32 lead after three. But Doherty (7-9) only managed six points in the final quarter against 12-3 Columbine.
Lucas Moerman led the way for the Spartans with 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, while Schafer Reichart added 11 points, five boards and four assists.
Columbine hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to win.
Fountain-Fort Carson 89, Liberty 78
At F-FC: The Trojans built a 46-35 halftime lead, only to watch the Lancers roar back in the third quarter to cut it to 62-61 headed to the fourth. F-FC (10-8, 4-3 5A Metro) extended its lead throughout the final quarter to pull away. Liberty has lost three straight and falls to 5-11 and 2-4 in conference.
Isaiah Thompson led the Trojans with 17 points, while Keyshawn Maltbia added 15.
Fountain Valley 50, Pikes Peak Christian 43
At PPC: The 2A Danes picked up a big road win over one of the best 1A teams in the area. Fountain Valley improves to 4-6, while PPC falls to 8-3.
Salida 72, Ellicott 41
At Salida: The Thunderhawks saw their three-game winning streak snapped with a tough road loss, and fall to 5-5 and 2-3 in the 3A Tri-Peaks.
Hanover 45, Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind 43
At CSDB: The Bulldogs (2-12, 1-3 1A Black Forest) jumped out to 23-16 halftime lead, but Hanover (4-6, 3-2) used an 11-2 third quarter to take the lead and hold on for the win.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Liberty 48
At Liberty: Danae Christensen led the Trojans with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Raekyiah Williams dominated inside with nine points and 16 rebounds for F-FC.
Torie Bass had eight points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Trojans, who used a 17-10 second quarter to gain a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
F-FC improves to 14-1 and 6-1 in the 5A Metro, while Liberty falls to 10-6 and 4-2.
Palmer 39, Rampart 33
At Palmer: The Terrors (7-10, 2-4 5A Metro) snapped a three-game losing skid, while Rampart (3-13, 0-5) has now dropped 10 straight.
Fountain Valley 42, Pikes Peak Christian 39, OT
At PPC: The Danes (4-6) took a 27-14 lead into halftime and appeared to be in control, but the Eagles (5-6) fought back to tie the game in the fourth quarter and send it to overtime.
In the extra period, Fountain Valley held the scoring edge 5-2.
WRESTLING
Sand Creek 54, Palmer Ridge 30
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions got pin fall victories from Joseph Steele (106 pounds), Emilio Maes (120), Blayne Hudson (132), Kevin Schroeder (138) and Justin Qandil (182).
Palmer Ridge winners included James Baumert (145), Will McCoy (152) and Cole Fuller (170).