At Cheyenne Mountain: Karlee Pinell had 16 kills and Sydney Morland added 10, and the Indians survived a determined Coronado squad in nonconference play Thursday to win 25-17, 25-20, 9-25, 21-25, 15-13.
Lucy Jarvis had seven aces for Cheyenne Mountain (5-4), which snapped a two-match losing streak.
Coronado (5-4) fell behind 2-0 before winning the next two sets. But the Indians rallied and won the fifth and final game.
Cheyenne Mountain’s, Emma Delich (20), prepares to spike the ball into Coronado territory as the Indians host the Cougars in a non-conference volleyball match Thursday September 19, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
At Discovery Canyon: Coming off one of their closes matches of the season, the Thunder swept Pueblo West, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20, to earn their second straight win.
Discovery Canyon (8-1) escaped with a 3-2 win over Thomas Jefferson last week.
Liberty 3, Air Academy 1
F-FC 4, Harrison 1
BOYS' GOLF
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Flying Horse: Gabe Marmon shot a 2-over par in the league's fifth and final match to lead Cheyenne Mountain en route a PPAC title.
Falcon's Reese Knox led in the individual standings with a 1-under par.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 2, Dakota Ridge 1
At Rooney Road Sports Complex: The Bears had a goal in each half to earn their second straight win -- this time over Dakota Ridge (1-4-1).
Hannah Hermann and Olivia Miller each scored a goal for the Bears (7-1).
Palmer Ridge suffered its lone loss to Colorado Academy last week before escaping with a 1-0 overtime win over Liberty on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Jefferson 22, St. Mary's 0
At Jefferson: The Saints (2-1) scored early in the second quarter before putting the nonconference game away with two touchdowns in the final seven minutes.
St. Mary's (1-2) has dropped its last two games.
BOYS' SOCCER
Fountain Valley School 8, Dolores Huerta Prep 0
At Fountain Valley School: The Danes continued their dominant streak, coming up with a 3-0 halftime lead in Class 2A Region 1 action to stay unbeaten at 5-0.
Junior Chance Maccagnan tallied a game-leading four goals for FVS, which has now shut out its last three opponents. Freshman Hugh Sperber added two, and sophomore Scotty Lebo and senior Jo Ota finished with a goal apiece.
Manitou Springs 4, Colorado Springs School 1
At Colorado Springs School: Five different players had a goal, and the Mustangs exploded to a 4-0 halftime advantage over CSS (0-3, 0-1) in nonconference action to keep their unbeaten record intact.
Jacob White, Seamus Lowe, Cullen Cote, Isaiah Thomas and Grayson Bodor each scored for Manitou Springs (5-0).
Battle Mountain 2, The Classical Academy 0
At TCA: The Titans (3-3) allowed one goal in each half to suffer their second straight loss.
Battle Mountain stayed unbeaten at 7-0.
SOFTBALL
Mesa Ridge 17, Canon City 0, 6 innings
At Canon City: The Grizzlies (11-4, 3-0) exploded for 14 runs in the final two innings to extend their winning streak to nine games.
Canon City (7-8, 0-2) has suffered three straight losses.
St. Mary's 6, Florence 2
At Florence: Morgan Trechter struck out seven batters, and the Pirates stayed in control from the start to get past Florence (1-10) in the Class 3A Black Forest League opener.
Trechter, Kalandrah Chairez, Kayleigh Wallis and Katherine Chartier each batted in a run for St. Mary's (7-4, 1-0), which jumped to a 3-0 start in the first inning to capture four of its last five games.
Evangelical Christian Academy 5, Thomas MacLaren 2
At El Pomar Olin Field: The Eagles (1-4, 1-1) didn't get things going until the second half in the Black Forest League game, scoring four goals to earn their fourth straight victory.
Thomas MacLaren (1-4, 1-1) suffered its second straight loss.
Fort-Fountain Carson 6, Harrison 0
At F-FC: The Trojans (2-4) earned their first shutout en route to their second win of the season.
Harrison (2-5) has dropped four of its last five games.
