Indian, Emma Delich (20), launches the ball toward Coronado as the Indians host the Cougars in a non-conference volleyball match Thursday September 19, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

VOLLEYBALL

Cheyenne Mountain 3, Coronado 2

At Cheyenne Mountain: Karlee Pinell had 16 kills and Sydney Morland added 10, and the Indians survived a determined Coronado squad in nonconference play Thursday to win 25-17, 25-20, 9-25, 21-25, 15-13.

Lucy Jarvis had seven aces for Cheyenne Mountain (5-4), which snapped a two-match losing streak.

Coronado (5-4) fell behind 2-0 before winning the next two sets. But the Indians rallied and won the fifth and final game.

Discovery Canyon 3, Pueblo West 0

At Discovery Canyon: Coming off one of their closes matches of the season, the Thunder swept Pueblo West, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20, to earn their second straight win.

Discovery Canyon (8-1) escaped with a 3-2 win over Thomas Jefferson last week.

Liberty 3, Air Academy 1

F-FC 4, Harrison 1

BOYS' GOLF

Pikes Peak Athletic Conference

Flying Horse: Gabe Marmon shot a 2-over par in the league's fifth and final match to lead Cheyenne Mountain en route a PPAC title.

Falcon's Reese Knox led in the individual standings with a 1-under par.

FIELD HOCKEY

Palmer Ridge 2, Dakota Ridge 1

At Rooney Road Sports Complex: The Bears had a goal in each half to earn their second straight win -- this time over Dakota Ridge (1-4-1).

Hannah Hermann and Olivia Miller each scored a goal for the Bears (7-1).

Palmer Ridge suffered its lone loss to Colorado Academy last week before escaping with a 1-0 overtime win over Liberty on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL

Jefferson 22, St. Mary's 0

At Jefferson: The Saints (2-1) scored early in the second quarter before putting the nonconference game away with two touchdowns in the final seven minutes.

St. Mary's (1-2) has dropped its last two games.

BOYS' SOCCER

Fountain Valley School 8, Dolores Huerta Prep 0

At Fountain Valley School: The Danes continued their dominant streak, coming up with a 3-0 halftime lead in Class 2A Region 1 action to stay unbeaten at 5-0.

Junior Chance Maccagnan tallied a game-leading four goals for FVS, which has now shut out its last three opponents. Freshman Hugh Sperber added two, and sophomore Scotty Lebo and senior Jo Ota finished with a goal apiece.

Manitou Springs 4, Colorado Springs School 1

At Colorado Springs School: Five different players had a goal, and the Mustangs exploded to a 4-0 halftime advantage over CSS (0-3, 0-1) in nonconference action to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Jacob White, Seamus Lowe, Cullen Cote, Isaiah Thomas and Grayson Bodor each scored for Manitou Springs (5-0).

Battle Mountain 2, The Classical Academy 0

At TCA: The Titans (3-3) allowed one goal in each half to suffer their second straight loss.

Battle Mountain stayed unbeaten at 7-0.

SOFTBALL

Mesa Ridge 17, Canon City 0, 6 innings

At Canon City: The Grizzlies (11-4, 3-0) exploded for 14 runs in the final two innings to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Canon City (7-8, 0-2) has suffered three straight losses.

St. Mary's 6, Florence 2

At Florence: Morgan Trechter struck out seven batters, and the Pirates stayed in control from the start to get past Florence (1-10) in the Class 3A Black Forest League opener.

Trechter, Kalandrah Chairez, Kayleigh Wallis and Katherine Chartier each batted in a run for St. Mary's (7-4, 1-0), which jumped to a 3-0 start in the first inning to capture four of its last five games.

Evangelical Christian Academy 5, Thomas MacLaren 2

At El Pomar Olin Field: The Eagles (1-4, 1-1) didn't get things going until the second half in the Black Forest League game, scoring four goals to earn their fourth straight victory.

Thomas MacLaren (1-4, 1-1) suffered its second straight loss.

Fort-Fountain Carson 6, Harrison 0

At F-FC: The Trojans (2-4) earned their first shutout en route to their second win of the season.

Harrison (2-5) has dropped four of its last five games.

