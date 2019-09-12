Boys’ Soccer
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Valor Christian 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians scored once in each half to improve to 2-3 on the season.
Jadon Baros scored a goal and assist Jack Hanson’s goal.
Brendan Miller made six saves in the clean sheet.
Doherty 5, Vista Ridge 1
At Vista Ridge: Noah Drummond’s hat trick paced the Spartans to a comfortable victory, while Cameron Wheeler scored once and assisted two other goals.
Freshman Landen Raulie made six saves in goal for Doherty (2-3).
Palmer Ridge 2, Mesa Ridge 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Senior Ethan Ward scored once in each half to extend the Bears’ win streak to four games to start the season.
Tucker Terlizzi supplied an assist for Palmer Ridge, which finished last season 2-11-2.
Manitou Springs 5, Falcon 1
At Falcon: The Mustangs led 2-1 at the half and made the victory a little more comfortable with three second-half goals.
Jacob White scored twice for Manitou Springs (4-0), while Seamus Lowe scored once and set up two other goals. Cullen Cote added a goal and an assist.
Thomas MacLaren School 6, Colorado Springs School 3
At Thomas MacLaren: The Highlanders scored three goals in each half to pick up their first win of the season.
Atlas Prep 10, Rye 0
At Rye: The Gryphons cruised to 3-0, scoring all 10 goals in the first half for an early finish.
Atlas Prep has outscored opponents 28-0 this season.
The Classical Academy 2, Lewis-Palmer 1
At TCA: The Titans got a second-half goal to be break a 1-1 tie at the half.
The Classical Academy improved to 2-1, while the Rangers dropped to 1-3.
Palmer 1, Woodland Park 0
At Woodland Park: The Terrors used a first-half goal to pick up their first win of the season.
Pueblo West 1, Coronado 0
At Garry Berry Stadium: The Cyclones scored the winner in the second half to drop Coronado to 2-2 on the season.
Fort Lupton 6, Elizabeth 1
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals got on the board in the second half, scoring for just the second time this season.
Elizabeth will look for its first win of the season against Widefield later this month.
VOLLEYBALL
Rampart 3, Air Academy 1
At Air Academy: The Kadets took the first set 25-22 before the Rams rattled off three straight to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Anjelina Starck led Rampart with 22 kills, hitting .391 for the match, and four aces. The junior also had 13 digs. Ashlyn Phair had 34 assists and 10 digs.
Woodland Park 3, Pueblo East 0
At Woodland Park: Delaney Battin and Sarah Garner led the Panthers with 17 and 14 kills, respectively, while Karly Purked distributed 39 assists.
Woodland Park won the second set 31-29 and won the other two sets by 15 and six points. The Panthers take a 4-0 record into next week’s match against Sand Creek.
Harrison 3, Evangelical Christian Academy 0
At ECA: The Panthers picked up their first win of the season after a 25-18 triumph in the third set.
Pueblo County 3, Doherty 0
At Wasson: Doherty drops to 4-3 on the season after the sweep. The Spartans battled early, falling 25-17 and 25-21 in the first two sets, respectively.
Chaparral 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians (2-1) scored 18 or more points in all three sets but dropped their first match of the season via sweep.
Pueblo South 3, Widefield 0
At Widefield: The Gladiators dropped each of the first two sets by two points before the Colts completed the sweep with a 25-17 win in the third.
Widefield dropped to 1-7 on the season.
Pueblo West 3, Canon City 0
At Canon City: The Tigers played Pueblo West within three points in the first set before the Cyclones won the final two 25-18 to complete the sweep.
Canon City dropped to 4-4.
Pueblo Central 3, Mitchell 0
At Pueblo Central: The Marauders tallied 16 points in the second for the closest set of the night.
Fowler 3, Colorado Springs School 2
At Colorado Springs School: The Kodiaks dropped the decisive set 15-11.
Colorado Springs School is 3-3 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Widefield 14, The Classical Academy 3
At TCA: Jocelyn Garcia hit a grand slam for the Gladiators and finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Elizabeth 16, Mitchell 1, 3 inn.
At Mitchell: The Cardinals’ nine-run third inning brought the game to an early conclusion.
Sophomore Abby Schleisman went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while classmate Abby Hayes went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Mesa Ridge 19, Sierra 1, 3 inn.
At Sierra: The Grizzlies (4-4) scored 10 runs in the first and nine in the third for a quick win.
Kylee Bunnell scored four runs for Mesa Ridge, while Katrina Robertson drove in a team-high three runs.
Kyra Grimes plated Sierra’s only run.
Pueblo Centennial 13, Air Academy 3
FOOTBALL
Vista PEAK Prep 54, Palmer 6
at Aurora Public School Stadium: Daven Simonds threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter for Palmer’s lone touchdown.
The Terrors drop to 1-2 on the season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Colorado Academy 1, Palmer Ridge 0
at Slater Field: The Bears dropped their first match of the season after Colorado Academy scored in the second half.
St. Mary’s Academy 5, Cheyenne Mountain 1
at St. Mary’s Academy: The Indians scored a goal in the second half but could not pick up their first win of the season.
BOYS' TENNIS
Pine Creek 6, Palmer 1