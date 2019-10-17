CROSS COUNTRY
2A Region 2
The Colorado Springs School girls’ cross country team earned a bid to the state meet for the fourth consecutive year, anchored by senior Kate Griffin with a third-place finish. Autumn Crow and Kylie Crow took 13th and 15th, respectively, as the Kodiaks placed third overall in the Region 2 team scores.
The CSS boys’ team placed seventh, led by Clay Roles who finished 18th.
4A Region 2
Air Academy swept the team titles, claiming the boys’ and girls’ regional championships. The girls team had five runners finish in the top 10, led by Tatum Miller who won the individual title, followed by teammate Ella Chura in second, Brooke Moss in 7th, Zoe Lachnidt in 8th and Dylan Teeples in 9th.
The boys’ team was led by Matt Mettler who won the individual title, followed by Matt Storer in second, Ethan Abbs (6th), Alex Maline (9th), Justin Banta (14th) and Ben Lumaye (15th).
5A Region 5
Rampart’s Ben Conlin took home the Region 5 title and punched his ticket to the 5A state meet next week.
Official regional results were not posted to Milesplit or submitted to The Gazette by deadline.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fountain Valley 1, Thomas MacLaren School 0
At Fountain Valley: Nick Heinz broke the game’s scoring drought with a second-half goal which proved to be the game winner for Fountain Valley in a 2A Black Forest win.
The Danes are 9-3 and 6-1 in league play.
Manitou Springs 6, Vanguard 1
At Vanguard: Cullen Cote had a hat trick and two assists for the Mustangs, and Seamus Lowe and Riley Jungbauer also scored in the 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Vanguard let in an own goal as the Coursers fall to 3-8. Manitou Springs is 8-2-1 and 3-2-1 in the league.
Salida 4, St. Mary’s 0
At Grace Center: David Simmons had 10 saves but it wasn’t enough for St. Mary’s in a 3A Tri-Peaks loss. The Pirates are 3-9 and 2-4 in league play.
Pine Creek 7, Coronado 0
At Pine Creek: Caden Bishop scored twice and Jackson Isaacs had a goal and two assists as Pine Creek downed Coronado in a 5A CMSL clash.
Trey Mossman, Ashaun Fraizer, Nick Appleton and Devin Roberts also scored for the Eagles (8-3-1, 3-0-1).
Coronado is 2-11 and winless in the CSML.
Air Academy 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Air Academy: Three second-half goals lifted Air Academy to a 5A/4A PPAC win. The Kadets (9-4, 4-1) had goals from Adin Schwenke, Thad Dewing and Andrew Passon. Dewing and Mason Shandy had assists.
Cheyenne Mountain is 7-6 and 4-1 in league play.
Falcon 5, Sand Creek 4
At Falcon: Falcon had two second half goals to edge Sand Creek in a 5A/4A PPAC rivalry win.
Evangelical Christian 1, Colorado Springs School 0
At Evangelical Christian Academy: Trevor Jones scored the Eagles’ lone goal but it was enough for a 2A Black Forest win.
Josiah Murphy had 15 saves in goal for ECA (8-4, 7-1). The Kodiaks fall to 4-10 and 3-7 in league.
Canon City 2, Harrison 1
At Canon City: Ranger Bolton had two goals for the Tigers on the way to a 4A CSML win.
Harrison (3-10, 1-5) had a one-goal lead at the half, but Bolton scored twice in the final 40 minutes, all the while Jared Higgins-Pirraglia had six stops in goal to preserve the lead. Canon city is 7-5-1 and 3-3 in the CSML.
Discovery Canyon 3, Vista Ridge 1
Mesa Ridge 9, Woodland Park 1
The Classical Academy 6, Sierra 0
VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Colorado Springs Christian School: CSCS continued its tear through the 3A Tri-Peaks league with another dominant performance, defeating Atlas Prep 25-12, 25-5, 25-11.
Led by Charlie Tidwell with 15 kills the Lions (19-1, 11-0) won their sixth straight match. Tidwell and Jubilee Diamond had five aces each.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Discovery Canyon 0
At Lewis-Palmer: The No. 2 Rangers defeated No. 3 Discovery Canyon 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 led by senior Danielle Norman with 12 kills.
Ally DeLange and Michaela Recker had two aces each, while Peyton Burnett and Annika Hankenson had three blocks apiece for the Rangers (11-5, 5-0).
Discovery Canyon (11-5, 1-3) has lost four of its last five matches after starting the season 10-1.
Vista Ridge 3, Sand Creek 0
At Vista Ridge: Trinity Maldonado had 10 kills, followed by Kennady Doggett with eight as Vista Ridge took down Sand Creek in a 4A/5A PPAC win.
Maldonado also had four blocks for the Wolves (9-12, 2-3). Sand Creek falls to 7-10 and is winless in the PPAC.
Woodland Park 3, The Classical Academy 0
At The Classical Academy: Sarah Garner had 14 of the Panthers’ 40 kills and led the team in blocks in a 4A CSML win over TCA.
Garner had five blocks and two aces. Sydney Roshek and Allie Tring also had two aces for Woodland Park (13-1, 4-0).
The loss marks the first league blemish for TCA (9-8, 3-1).
St. Mary’s 3, Ellicott 0
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates earned a swift 3A Tri-Peaks win over Ellicott 25-12, 25-10, 25-13.
St. Mary’s was led by Seneca Hackley with seven kills. Corinne Logeman and Jillian Kellick had five each. Rachel Wilcox had nine aces for the Pirates (11-5, 7-2) and Hackley had six.
Ellicott is winless in the Tri-Peaks and 3-18 overall.
Coronado 3, Doherty 0
At Doherty: Coronado remains undefeated in 5A CSML play with a sweep of Doherty, led by a balanced attack.
Maycie Rogers and Stacia Smith had nine kills each, and Makayla Brown had four aces. Amara Austin had seven blocks and Anna Griffin had 16 digs for Coronado (11-5, 4-0).
Doherty (10-6, 1-2) was led by Aine Doty with four kills, and Morgan Hammarmeister had five aces.
Vanguard 3, Buena Vista 1
At Vanguard: Buena Vista won the first set 25-21, but the Coursers stormed to three straight set wins 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 for the 3A Tri-Peaks victory and their seventh straight match win.
Courtney Arrasmith and Elizabeth Redd had eight kills each and Aspen Patrick had three aces for Vanguard (9-6, 6-4). Redd also led the team in blocks with five.
Florence 3, James Irwin 1
At Florence: After a first-set win 25-15, the Jaguars fell in three straight sets, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19.
James Irwin is 10-5.
Canon City 3, Harrison 2
At Canon City: Harrison earned a 2-0 lead, defeating Canon city 26-24, 25-17 in the first two sets, but the Tigers stormed back winning the final three sets 25-15, 25-15, 15-9 to remain undefeated in 4A CSML play.
Grace Baxter led the Tigers (10-5, 4-0) with 12 kills, followed by Rylee Reid with eight and Cailynn Andreis with seven. Baxter also had a team-high four blocks and Kyndal West had three aces.
Harrison falls to 3-12 and 1-3 in league play.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Air Academy 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Hannah Svarverud had 11 kills, followed by Ella Eddy with 10 for the Indians in a 4A/5A PPAc win over Air Academy.
Karlee Pinell and Emma Delich had nine kills each for Cheyenne Mountain (8-7, 3-1). Pinell also led the team with six aces, while Alyssa Pecoraro had four.
The Kadets are 7-9 and 2-2 in the PPAC.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 1, Palmer Ridge 1
FOOTBALL
Rocky Ford 19, Peyton 12
Pikes Peak Christian 7, Denver Christian 0