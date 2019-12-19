BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 74, Pueblo Centennial 46
At Pueblo East: Javonte Johnson scored 28 points and added eight rebounds for the Indians. Wade Jones added 22 points and four rebounds. Point guard Blake Lewis had seven assists for the Indians (5-0).
Rampart 73, Prairie View 31
At Prairie View: Colby Shepherd and Cole Bowen both scored in double figures for the Rams (3-4), who jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter. Rampart led 64-19 after three quarters.
Pine Creek 54, Grand Junction Central 22
At Pueblo East: The Eagles (3-1) built a 22-6 lead early and expanding it to 30-plus by the final horn. It’s Pine Creek’s third straight impressive win, as it already defeated Vista Ridge by 31 and Pueblo South by 18.
Pueblo Central 57, Cañon City 52
At Pueblo Central: Dylan O’Rourke had 14 points for the Tigers, while Ranger Bolton had seven and Seth Newton added six. Cañon City (4-2) recovered from a six-point first quarter to only trail 22-21 at the half. However, a 22-14 third quarter was enough for Pueblo Central to pull away.
Fountain-Fort Carson 83, Poudre 58
At Columbine: The Trojans (5-3) won their fourth straight game in convincing fashion. During that four-game streak, F-FC is outscoring opponents by an average of 77-53.
Air Academy 70, Pueblo East 63
At Pueblo East: The Kadets showed great resolve on the road. After falling behind 23-11 after one quarter, Air Academy (3-2) had a 24-12 second quarter, and then broke the game open with a 23-16 fourth quarter. Timothy Marshall scored 21 points for Air Academy.
Sand Creek 55, Sierra 54
At Sierra: Sand Creek jumped to a 17-6 lead before Sierra rallied to trail by just one point at the half. The second half was a dead heat, with both teams scoring 29 points. The Scorpions improve to 5-2, while the Stallions drop to 0-7.
Colony (Alaska) 59, Doherty 50
At Wasilla, Alaska: Doherty (1-4) dropped the first game of three it will play at the Doc Larson Classic.
The Classical Academy 48, Manitou Springs 44
At TCA: The 4A Titans (4-1) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to rally past the 3A Mustangs (5-2), breaking Manitou Springs’ five-game winning streak.
Englewood 60, Mitchell 55
At Mitchell: The Marauders (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season, despite leading 18-12 after the first quarter. Englewood answered with a 15-10 second quarter and 18-12 third.
Pueblo West 65, Harrison 62
At Harrison: The Panthers (5-1) suffer their first loss of the season.
Douglas County 67, Palmer 40
At Palmer: The Terrors drop to 3-3.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 48, Littleton 25
At Air Academy: In a battle of 4A powerhouses, the Kadets (5-1) took it to the Lions from the jump ball. Air Academy has outscored opponents by an average of 24 points during it’s three-game winning streak.
Cherry Creek 66, St. Mary’s 44
At St. Mary’s: The defending 3A state champs couldn’t keep up with one of the top 5A teams in the state, as the Pirates drop to 6-1.
Weld Central 41, Florence 33
At Florence: Florence scored just 17 points through three quarters before tallying 16 in the fourth. The Huskies fall to 2-2.
Montrose 57, Woodland Park 31
At Montrose: The Panthers fall to 1-4 after a loss at the Alpine Bank Black Canyon Classic.
Falcon 54, Northfield 32
At Falcon: The Falcons (6-1) were consistent, scoring 14 points in each of the first three quarters, and 12 in the fourth.