The Classical Academy girls' golf team has reasonable, low expectations this season. But that's not to say the Titans might not make an impact at the state level.
They do have some quality, experienced golfers. Unfortunately, with no seniors.
Doesn't matter.
"Our goal is to have fun, to increase everybody's playing ability year by year," TCA coach Bob Gravelle said. "So the new freshmen, by the time they're varsity, will do very well on varsity."
Last season, the Titans finished fourth at the Class 3A state tournament. It was an impressive finish. However, two of the state qualifiers — Mackenzie Fontana and Jules DeLeon — graduated. Nonetheless, the Titans have experienced, determined golfers this season.
Colorado Academy won it all last season, followed by Kent Denver and Jefferson Academy.
Junior Fionna O'Halloran and sophomore Maddie Fontana are returning state qualifiers for TCA, while junior Tori DeLeon and sophomore Morgan Mullins both have varsity experience.
Mackenzie Fontana finished seventh last season, followed by O'Halloran at 15th.
"We'd like to take all four players to state again because we did for the first time last year," O'Halloran said. "It'd be cool to take a full team to state this year."
Despite not having senior leadership, Gravelle believes the Titans will have a bright future.
At the same time, he knows this is a rebuilding year. They lost five seniors to graduation. However, the Titans welcome six new golfers in hopes of developing them.
"Returning sophomore Allie DeLeon should be competitive," Gravelle said. "Five new freshmen shown nice potential."
The Titans program boasts two sisters, in Tori and Allie DeLeon and Morgan and Lauren Mullins. All four are underclassmen. Some will play at the varsity level, others will build their skills at junior varsity.
It's all in an effort to rebuild the program.
"Some schools have a lot of depth," Gravelle said. "We don't. In golf, we need a little bit of depth."