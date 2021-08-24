The growth of the Thomas MacLaren School’s boys’ soccer program has been most noticeable on the way home from playoff games.
The Highlanders’ first two Colorado High School Activities Association playoff runs ended in 10-2 and 7-1 losses in the first round and long rides home.
“We were the last seed both years and both years played Telluride at Telluride, which is a six-hour drive away,” senior Michael Brophy said.
“We kind of got demolished.”
Things changed last season when the Highlanders used goals from Brophy and Matthew Zimmer to beat Loveland Classical in overtime, capturing the school’s first playoff win.
“I’ll just always remember everyone screaming after we scored that goal,” Brophy said. “It was a great time, and the car ride back was amazing.”
Thomas MacLaren got one celebratory trip home after going to the No. 1 seed, Denver Christian, and winning 3-2 in the state semifinals. The Highlanders’ third, and best, season ended after Crested Butte scored a late goal to claim the Class 2A state championship.
“We’ve learned a lot from last season,” former assistant and first-year head coach Matt Brown said. “So I think we can improve on last season.”
Brophy scored in each of the three playoff games, including a brace against Denver Christian, and finished the year with 20 goals and 11 assists. Zimmer added nine goals and five assists as a sophomore, while Chris Ambuul and Kiefer Hartmann also scored multiple goals as a sophomore and freshman, respectively. Jeth Fogg logged most of the minutes in goal, allowing 11 goals in as many matches. Brown said the defensive unit might look different this year, but Fogg is comfortable with the group in front of him.
“They have great hustle, and they work very hard,” Fogg said. “I’m confident that they can do their job just as well as last season.”
The Highlanders open the season Sept. 9 against Colorado Springs Christian School. The schedule also includes local 3A programs St. Mary’s, Manitou Springs and Atlas Prep in addition to Black Forest League play.
“I think we like the challenge,” Brown said.
The hope is that a tough schedule prepares the Highlanders for another playoff run. Heading into his final year of high school soccer, Thomas MacLaren School’s most dangerous attacking threat is ready for one more ride.
“We know who the best teams are, and we know what we have to do to get back to the state championship. It’s really nice knowing the level of competition that we’re facing. We know what we need to do. It gives us a lot of confidence,” Brophy said.
“We know we can play at the level, and we’re just excited to make another run for it.”