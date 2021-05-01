In its third season as a Colorado High School Activities Association-sanctioned school, the Thomas MacLaren Highlanders gave the state reason to "Fear the Deer."
Thomas MacLaren played its first varsity season in 2016, just three games. The same the following year before the Highlanders played their first full CHSAA-sanctioned season in 2018. Through its first two seasons, Thomas MacLaren went 12-16 and exited the playoffs in the first round both years.
But in 2021, with a massive freshman class and talent boiling over the surface, No. 5 Thomas MacLaren made history on the way to the school’s first appearance in a state final.
The Highlanders took on No. 2 Crested Butte on Saturday in the Class 2A state championship at brand-new Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs. The Titans took home the state championship 2-1 thanks to a goal in the final eight minutes.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” said Highlander coach David Blankinship. “Thomas MacLaren school, these athletes are one of a kind. They are amazing in the classroom and that translates really well to the field. Third year in CHSAA, going to playoffs all three years and the finals the third year, that’s not me, that’s these kids and their work and I couldn’t be more thankful to be a part of it.”
Crested Butte struck first with a goal by sophomore Blue Gardiner midway through the first half and held the lead until the 50th minute when Thomas MacLaren senior Michael Brophy scored on a header to tie the game at one.
Sophomore keeper Jeth Fogg had a phenomenal game in goal, fending off the Crested Butte attack with poise and accuracy, frustrating the Titans.
“Jeth Fogg is a force to be reckoned with. It’s days like today when you really figure out who are the great players — they show up in these big matches and Jeth Fogg did that,” Blankinship said.
Crested Butte sophomore Jacob Bernholtz finally broke through Fogg’s barrier with 7:45 remaining to give the Titans a 2-1 lead.
Fogg, who started last year as a freshman and let in seven goals in a first-round loss to Telluride, vowed to give his team a chance this year. He carried the Highlanders through the tournament with 22 saves in the team’s semifinal game and helped them to an overtime win in the first round.
“Whether it’s a regular home game or a state championship I’m going to play my game. The biggest players have to come out and play in big games,” Fogg said. “I thought the team played really well, we never played down to them, I’m so proud of this team and everybody.”
Thomas MacLaren is a small school with fewer than 230 students. And it felt like every one of them was in the stands cheering for the Highlanders.
“The way you build a winning program so quickly is not soccer magic it’s Thomas MacLaren magic,” Blankinship said, crediting the students and the community for the program’s quick rise to the state’s biggest stage. “I think it makes a statement that excellence in the classroom, excellence at school, focus and leadership on a team really translates to the field no matter how new you are. We don’t have a great facility, we don’t pay our coaches, we don’t do anything like that. This is about a community that supports and loves each other in every facet of what we do, whether it's in orchestra or on the soccer field.”
And with a talented class returning, and even more on the horizon moving up from the middle school, Thomas MacLaren is ready for another shot at the state championship.
“This is the furthest any team from MacLaren has ever been in the playoffs, so this is a big steppingstone for the school and the program and hopefully we can continue that in the future,” Brophy said. “We have a goal now. No one thought we were going to get this far this year and now we know what our goal is for the next couple years."