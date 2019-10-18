There’s icing the kicker, and then there’s whatever Hayden Cooper experienced on Friday night.

In a span of roughly five minutes of real time – 2.9 seconds in football time – the ball left the foot of The Classical Academy placekicker three times. Only one of the kicks actually counted, and it was the 26-yarder that provided the 10-9 victory over Elizabeth in a 2A Tri-Peaks thriller.

“That felt like a century to me,” said Cooper, who also had an interception. “I retook my steps about 10 times. I was so dialed in, once that snap went off, it was great.

“The one thought in my mind was, ‘What a great way to end my last home game.’”

First Cooper missed wide to the left, but the play didn’t count because the Cardinals had called timeout just before the snap.

Then, Elizabeth blocked the second try. But a flag for roughing the long snapper gave the Titans another try.

This time, they seized it.

The Titans had dominated throughout the game with their defense. The Cardinals had just 149 yards of offense until, with less than 4 minutes remaining, quarterback Vincent Weber broke loose on a 17-yard scramble. On the next play, Weber hit James Lawrence for a 38-yard touchdown pass with 3:11 remaining.

TCA’s Matthew Segovia blocked the extra point, making the score 9-7 and keeping alive the Titans’ chances of winning on a field goal.

Problem was, their offense hadn’t been much better in a game where it picked up 218 total yards – 75 of which came on a second-quarter touchdown pass from Samuel Guilez to Garrett Kautz.

That’s where Alex Nelson stepped in.

Nelson had already contributed an interception and a fourth-down stop on defense. On the final drive, he caught a slant for 38 yards to put the Titans in range where Cooper’s leg could win it.

“It’s amazing, honestly,” Nelson said. “Everything just boils down to those little moments and adrenaline, it was amazing.”

Fittingly, Nelson contributed to the final moment with a perfect hold for Cooper’s winning kick.

Even more fitting was that a flag factored into the final sequence. The teams picked up a combined 22 penalties for 224 yards. There are aspen groves in this part of the state that won’t see that much yellow hit the ground this month.

“We played sloppy, picked up a ton of penalties,” TCA coach Justin Rich said. “But this group won’t die.

“There were so many flags in this game, why wouldn’t there be one on that last field goal?”

The victory puts the Titans (5-2, 3-0) in control of the conference race. Elizabeth (5-2, 2-1) and Lamar (5-2, 2-1) each have losses to TCA. Because one of those teams will lose head-to-head against the other, the Titans would need to beat either La Junta or Woodland Park over the next two weeks to guarantee nothing worse than a tie for the conference title, which would then go to them through the head-to-head tiebreaker.