Luke McAllister made it three in a row for Palmer Ridge quarterbacks when he committed to play college ball at Colorado State on Wednesday.
The junior becomes the third straight Bears' starting quarterback to accept a Division I scholarship, joining Isaiah Sanders (Air Force) and Ty Evans (North Carolina State).
McAllister announced his decision on Twitter, posting "It's been a dream of mine to play Division I football growing up," before he thanked his parents, Palmer Ridge coaches, Jenkins Elite staff and teammates.
In his first season as the Bears' starting quarterback, McAllister has passed for 2,029 yards and 22 touchdowns against two interceptions in nine games. He's completed better than 63% of his passes and added two rushing touchdowns.
Former Palmer Ridge teammate Aidan Cullen is a freshman defensive end for the Rams, and the Colorado State coaching staff has also offered Palmer Ridge sophomore offensive lineman Connor Jones.
The No. 4 Bears will continue their quest for a third straight Class 3A state championship with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 5 Conifer on Saturday.
